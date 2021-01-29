FAIRMONT — Katy Darnell, Fairmont State’s sophomore forward, could barely channel her bubbling excitement after Wednesday night’s win.
“Oooh, I’m so excited,” Darnell exclaimed after answering a question. “I’m so excited we came back to win this game.”
The matter at hand that had Darnell almost vibrating with enthusiasm as she spoke was a second consecutive victory for Fairmont State on Wednesday night against Concord after a 1-4 start to the season to bring the Falcons to 3-4. This win, though, will be remembered more than merely a mark in the win column, as the Lady Falcons completed one of the most improbable comebacks in school history to shock the visiting Mountain Lions 90-85 in overtime. Fairmont State trailed by as many as 17 at the 6:19 mark of the fourth quarter and was still down by 14 with 3:09 to play. But the Falcons ripped off an 11-0 run over a 1:41 span to cut the margin to 73-70 by the 1:28 mark and wound up outscoring CU 18-4 over the final three-plus minutes of regulation to force OT.
And once in the extra session, the Falcons and Mountain Lions went back and forth before a nifty inside hand layup by Fairmont State star Sierra Kotchman put the Falcons up for good in the final minute.
“I just think they were relentless. They believed they could win and they could do it, and they just didn’t give up. As long as you play hard, you give yourself a chance and they kept that will and did that extremely well in the second half and overtime,” said Fairmont State coach Stephanie Anderson. “You saw how excited Katy was, and, I mean, that’s why you coach is for moments like that.”
All told, from the 3:09 mark of the fourth quarter, at which point Concord led 73-59, to the end of overtime, the Falcons outscored the Mountain Lions a whopping 31-12 over a span of 8:09.
“When we went into that run-and-jump press, it seemed like we started playing a little faster and started getting the steals and layups we needed,” said Darnell, with the Falcons forcing three turnovers over the span of four CU possessions during their 11-0 blitz. “It was crazy because it happened so quick. You look up and you’re down by 16 but you’re still playing hard, and then once it flips and you’re within five, it changes so much. With the momentum, you get so hyped to get a stop on defense and then turn it into offense.”
Fairmont State parlayed Concord’s gaffes into a scoring avalanche, as the Falcons hit three jumpers, including a catch-and-shoot 3 by senior guard Presley Tuttle, converted a layup after a steal by Darnell, and made a pair of free throws over the 11-0 run. Then to close out regulation, Kotchman and Darnell combined to go 4-of-4 at the foul line, while freshman Alyssa DeAngelo finished an and-one drive-and-finish as the Falcons somehow managed to score 18 points over the final 3:09 to send the game to overtime.
“We were confident the whole time and we just kept saying, ‘We got this,’ and kept playing hard and getting stops,” said Kotchman, who scored a game-high 28 points, including 14 over the game’s final eight minutes.
The rally from the Falcons in the game’s final minutes and overtime completely overhauled the tenor of what had appeared to be a comfortable win for the Mountain Lions over the first 35 minutes of play. Concord’s offense hummed in the first half, as its army of ball handlers orbited around towering center Riley Fitzwater to chop up the Falcons’ defense with off-the-bounce verve and snappy around-the-horn passing. And the Mountain Lions’ defense absolutely stifled Fairmont State in the second and third quarters, often face guarding Kotchman with freshman guard Jasiah Smith within diamond-and-one and box-and-one hybrid zone looks.
In the first half, Fairmont’s aggressive defensive scheme claimed its fair share of victories by forcing 10 first-half turnovers, but the Mountain Lions’ offense offset the Falcons’ gains with blistering 59.4% percent shooting, a byproduct of CU’s jolting dribble drives and passing that unearthed chances by being one step ahead of Fairmont’s rotations.
Fitzwater imposed her skyscraping presence in the first quarter where she feasted on point-blank looks on post catches with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the opening five minutes. Fairmont’s Bre Wilson drew the initial matchup of Fitzwater and did her best to deny entry passes by fronting Fitzwater’s post-ups while the Falcons’ guards pressured passers, but CU was keen to the tactic and pinged the ball around the arc to pry open passing windows inside nonetheless.
Eventually, Concord leveraged the threat of Fitzwater and Fairmont’s aggression into a bevy of scoring chances elsewhere as the trio of guards Gracie Robinson, Maddie Ratcliff, and Smith zoomed past Falcons defenders and knifed into the paint for layups and kickouts to spot-up shooters. CU shot 11-of-19 from the field in the first quarter (57.9%) and then 8-of-13 (61.5%) in the second period, all while going 4-of-7 from 3 and 9-of-11 from the foul line in the first half.
Concord’s defense, meanwhile, limited the Falcons to just 13-of-47 (27.7%) shooting through three quarters, including a combined 5-of-28 (17.9%) in the second and third periods. Fitzwater loomed over the paint, and Concord’s perimeter defenders hemmed in Kotchman while the rest of the Falcons struggled to find their outside stroke.
But even as Concord took control of the game, Fairmont State kept scrapping to find a way to hang around until the magical end-of-game run. The Fairmont State defense — a scheme that consistently walks the tightrope of high risk versus high reward with its pressure tactics that asks perimeter defenders to get into ball handlers and frontcourt players to come out high on the floor to spring traps and double teams — scavenged just enough turnovers to keep Concord’s offense from completely separating while simultaneously boosting the Falcons’ own offense with transition chances when the well went dry in the half-court. And on offense, the Falcons, in spite of their icy outside shooting and the limitations CU’s defense cast on Kotchman, managed to hang around by willing their way to the foul line where they finished an incredible 35-of-38 (92.1%) for the game.
“I thought in the first half, we were on our heels and we were kind of letting Concord bring the game to us, which I thought Concord played a fantastic game and played extremely hard,” said Anderson, with the Mountain Lions taking a 51-35 lead into the break. “I thought in the second half, our kids played with that, ‘What do we have to lose?’ mentality, and I just thought our team had more energy, they were more focused, and they were trusting one another and playing together defensively.”
That rekindled second-half spirit didn’t amount to any traction on the scoreboard for the Falcons over the first 15-plus minutes of the second half. But as the Falcons maintained their newfound energy and togetherness yet, eventually they turned the tide, and when they did, it unleashed a full-on tidal wave that carried them to one of the most improbable wins in school history.
“We persevere,” DeAngelo said postgame after pouring in 19 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to go with five steals. “We’ve lost one of our starters (Kamrin Weimer) and we didn’t get to play the first week of the season. So we’re figuring it out as we go, but we have a lot of determination to make it far in the MEC this year.”
