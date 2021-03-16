FAIRMONT — He’d lay in his bed and dream about it and then there were times in high school when he and his friends would watch TV in his basement and envision it.
On Saturday night at the America’s Center in St. Louis, Lukas Martin lived it.
“It’s something I would lay in bed at night as a little kid and think about, and I would watch the Division I NCAA Tournament in my basement with all of my friends and teammates when we were little,” said Martin, looking back. “But it didn’t seem real at the time to think I’d be there eventually. But when I was running out on the stage (in St. Louis), I was like, ‘I’m here.’
“It felt like I did do it in a sense and it was just really vindicating.”
Martin officially transformed that childhood dream into an adult reality when he took home the 149-pound NCAA Division II national title for Fairmont State with a 12-5 decision victory in the championship bout.
“I’m not even sure it has sank in yet still,” said Martin, who went 4-0 at the NCAA Tournament, a touchstone moment in the history of Fairmont State wrestling. “I’ve been wrestling since I could crawl, and my dad had me in a wrestling room when I was 3, so it has been the biggest part of my life and it has shown me a lot about myself.
“I just couldn’t be more thankful for everybody who helped me get here — my past coaches, my past teammates, my workout partners, my close friends.”
Martin’s NCAA National Championship and subsequent NCAA All-American honors were the first in Fairmont State program history. Martin was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2021 NCAA Division II National Tournament after he earned a victory by major decision and three victories by decision, including a dramatic 3-2 upset win over top seed Gavin Londoff from Lindenwood in the national semifinal.
Martin was recognized for his historic feat and forever hallowed place in Fairmont State wrestling history on Tuesday in a ceremonial gathering on the Fairmont State campus. Administrators, including university President Mirta Martin, the Falcons’ wrestling team, Fairmont State student-athletes, and various other university personnel and community members attended the event and offered their congratulations.
“We want to say how proud we are of Luke in representing the entire Fairmont State University family as well as the state of West Virginia,” said Colin Johnston, first-year wrestling coach. “It takes a lot of hard work to be the first in anything, and he’s the first to do everything (in our program) — he’s the first qualifier, the first regional champ, the first national champ, first All-American, first OW (Outstanding Wrestler). He has lots to be proud of.”
Fairmont State revived its wrestling program in the fall of 2019 and competed in the 2019-20 season after the program had been extinct since the 1982-83 season. Before the program ended in the early 1980’s, Fairmont State competed as a member of the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and NAIA.
Fairmont State then hired Johnston as the program’s new coach in November of 2020, and under his watch, the Falcons went 2-2 this season in just their second since being revived as a program. Fairmont State also technically finished first in the Mountain East Conference and 16th in the nation with 20 total points at the NCAA Tournament, all of which were the result of Martin’s four victories.
“He’s started everything in our program. He’s a hard worker and he does everything right. He deserved to win and he made it happen himself,” Johnston said. “He’s set the bar high for our program, and we’re just going to hopefully continue to succeed behind Luke because it’s a huge opportunity for our program to grow — being such a young team, this is going to boost recruiting and boost everything. It’s kind of unimaginable how big this is, especially being so new to the NCAA world.”
“It means a lot to kind of be a pioneer and be the first one to do it,” said Martin, just a sophomore, who finished the season at 14-0 overall. “I just want to thank God, thank my parents and thank all my friends and my teammates, Coach Johnston, (assistant coach) Addison (Courtney), (assistant athletic trainer) Alicia (Cuthbertson), and the whole A&T (Acrobatics & Tumbling) staff because they put in a lot of work with everything we had to go through this year in terms of the COVID stuff and testing us all the time to make sure we were ready to compete on the weekend.”
Martin, who was a local standout in high school where he won three straight Class AAA individual state championships at Parkersburg South from 2016-2018, originally went to West Virginia University to start his college career, but he then transferred to Fairmont State.
“There’s a lot of struggle that goes into transitioning to that next level, but I think after a year or so, you kind of get used to it and feel out the way you’re doing things to make the transition as easy as possible,” Martin said. “It’s a lot more mental I think than a lot of people give credit to, like they think when you come to college, guys are just bigger and it’s all a physical thing, but really, it’s probably 90 percent mental.
“You have to be able to adapt; like this year for example, you had to adapt to the COVID changes and I was able to do that thanks to everybody. It just felt like it was a weight lifted off my shoulders when I finally made it through all of the COVID things and did everything I was supposed to do to finish.”
Martin still has three more years of eligibility at Fairmont State if he chooses due to the NCAA’s waiver rule for this season, but regardless of his future career with the Falcons, he’s already earned himself an historic spot within Fairmont State athletics.
“I won three state titles in high school and none of them compared to even a fraction of what I felt after I won the NCAAs,” Martin said. “And being from West Virginia, it means a lot to be able to do something for my state and kind of put my name in the history books.”
