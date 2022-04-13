FAIRMONT — Fairmont State’s MEC Championship win on Saturday over Frostburg State put the Falcons on a familiar pedestal.
Winners of the last three Mountain East Conference Championships — 2022, 2021, and 2019, as the 2020 season was cancelled after four meets — the Falcons have asserted themselves atop the conference’s acro and tumbling scene.
But the next stop for Fairmont State is a road a bit less traveled — and not only because they’re travelling across the country.
Fairmont State earned the No. 7 seed in the upcoming National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association’s National Tournament to be held in Eugene Oregon on April 28. The seeding mirrored where Fairmont State ranked nationally by season’s end, and after not reaching the NCATA tournament since 2019, the Falcons came into the year with a clear goal.
“This past season, we worked really hard to get into the national rankings,” Fairmont State head coach Danielle Cutri said. “When the first national rankings came out, we were tenth. So we knew that we had a lot to prove within the first two to three weeks. We consistently scored in the 260s, which helped move our rankings up to eighth. Then we had a really good meet, scored around 266, and that moved us to seventh.”
“We’re very excited,” Fairmont’s Peyton Barnes said. “Last year they only took four, so unfortunately we were unable to go. I’m a junior now, so this is my first NCATA playoffs and I’m super excited to go with this team of talented girls.”
Fairmont State scored a season-best 266.205 total points against Glenville on April 1, a number that was a punctuation on a trend of improvement for the Falcons. After averaging 254.705 team points throughout February, Fairmont averaged 262.33 in March, and 259.143 so far throughout April.
April 9 the Falcons bested Frostburg State by a razor-thin margin, winning 256.695-255.550 against the Bobcats. The competition was an example of another trend for Fairmont State throughout the season — strong second halves.
Frostburg State won the first four events, and led 119.100-116.075 with two events remaining — tumbling and the team event.
Luckily, those are Fairmont State’s strong suits.
“Our area of strength this year is our second half,” Cutri said. “Our first half is pretty strong, but our second half is definitely the strongest. That’s tosses and tumbling, and then our team event has shown to be extremely, extremely strong this year. We came back from a lot of our meets, we were down going into the second half, and then our tumbling and tosses really bring us back level with our competition, and our team event puts us above the rest.
“All my girls know, we always say ‘keep the doors shut.’ We don’t want to let anybody in. So the second half, we try not to get discouraged by what the score is. Because we know if we hit our second half, it’s anybody’s game, and we have a strong chance.”
Fairmont State won the tumbling event 54.400-52.650, and took an 86.220-83.800 scoring edge in the team event to win the MEC for the third straight time.
“I’d say this is the first year we’ve been a second-half team,” Barnes said. “Second half only really includes toss, tumbling, and team. Team is the bulk of the points, you can score a max of 110, so there’s a lot of points to gain there. We have amazing tumblers this year, they’ve really helped us.”
Barnes is a base for the Falcons, and one of several individual honorees this past season. Alexis Smith was named MEC Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, and was one of five All-MEC performers for Fairmont State, along with Ansley Froman, Priscilla Richmond, and Hannah Sadler on the first team and Barnes on the second team.
“I could not be more proud of these girls, these student-athletes,” Cutri said. “I think being a student-athlete is one of the hardest jobs that you can have. There is so much pressure put on your shoulders to be perfect, to be a great student, and these girls just continuously show up every single day.
“Strength and conditioning, study hall, coming to practice, some girls work full-time jobs, they’re so resilient. They don’t stop, they want to do their best, and every single meet they’ve continued to get better.”
Fairmont State’s prodigious acro and tumbling program started in 2010, and Cutri herself was a four-time All-American with the Falcons, starting in 2011. She took over as head coach in 2021 after five years as an assistant, and the acro and tumbling scene has grown considerably before her eyes in that time.
In 2010, only six schools had programs. Now, the 40th school has signed on to acro and tumbling. Once those 40 teams all start competing, the NCAA is able to potentially sponsor a national championship, but for now, in somewhat of a Wild West, the Falcons are among the top of the class in the sport.
The field for the upcoming NCATA National Tournament is a mix of D-I Power-Five schools like No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Baylor, and D-II schools like No. 7 Fairmont State, No. 3 Gannon and No. 4 Quinnipiac. Fairmont State traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania in February to compete against Gannon, and took their sole loss of the season 259.220-267.745.
With the field at the NCATA Tournament being represented from such a wide range of schools, the occasion has arisen for the smaller schools like Fairmont State to make their mark at the highest level of competition.
“We’re riding that high all the way out to Eugene, and going out there and showing what MEC teams can do,” Barnes said. “Teams outside of D-I do still work hard, we’re able to compete with those D-I schools. I’m excited to go out and show the NCATA what we can do.”
As acro and tumbling continues to swell up, and as more schools invest in programs, the NCATA may soon be replaced by NCAA sponsorship. NCAA backing would be another step in a sport that has come a long way in a short time. Barnes has seen it first hand, having watched her sister compete at Quinnipiac in Hamden, Connecticut.
“Maybe in the next year or two we’ll have an NCAA championship instead of an NCATA championship,” Barnes said. “Just to see the sport evolve from when my sister started, seeing all the years go by and seeing all that we’ve been able to accomplish as an emerging sport. It’s exciting to see especially for a sport that’s made for women by women.”
Fairmont State has two weeks to prepare, as they’ll get down to business on April 28, when they will compete against the second-seeded Azusa Pacific Cougars.
“Azusa Pacific is extremely talented,” Cutri said. “It’s awesome that they’re a D-II program and we’re competing against a D-II program, one of two programs that have been around since the beginning.”
“We’re a tough team,” Barnes said. “We’re not going out without a fight. I hope Azusa brings it.”
