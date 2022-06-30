FAIRMONT — With a full school year’s worth of highlights behind them, the schools of the Mountain East Conference have sent in their nominations for the 2021-2022 MEC Play of the Year.
Each MEC team was eligible to submit two plays for nomination, and the Fairmont State Falcons have put forward plays from Isaiah Sanders, a guard for Falcons basketball, and Katy Darnell, an outfielder for Falcons softball.
Darnell’s nominated play came in the third inning of the MEC Softball Championship against West Virginia State. Darnell chased down a high fly ball to the left field fence, diving through the outfield fence to make the out in dramatic fashion.
Sanders’ nomination came in a home affair against Glenville State. In the play, Sanders drives past his defender and rises up for a driving two-handed slam dunk in traffic against the Pioneers’ defense.
The MEC will release all nominated plays on their YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms. The MEC Play of the Year will be announced next week.
In the live voting, Darnell’s catch currently has the second-most votes among the competition, with 19% of the voting as of June 29.
A long-range, game-winning soccer goal by West Virginia State’s Naomi Waithira has the most votes as of June 29, with 39% of the vote.
Voting is accessible through the MEC’s website, mountaineast.org, as well as through Fairmont State Athletics’ website, fightingfalcons.com. Along with the vote totals through the conference’s website, social media metrics — likes and shares on the MEC’s Twitter and Facebook accounts — will also account for a percentage of the total tally. Fans can vote once per day up until the last day of voting.
The MEC Play of the Year will be announced on July 5, with the vote closing on July 4.
Cast your Play of the Year vote here.
