FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team has a new associate head coach.
Women’s Head Coach Stephanie Anderson announced Wednesday that Miki Glenn has been promoted to associate head coach.
When the season begins, it will mark Glenn’s fifth year on Anderson’s staff.
“Promoting Miki to this position was a no-brainer,” Anderson said. “We have worked alongside each other from day one to build our team culture.”
During the past four seasons, Glenn duties included designing game plans and creating scouting reports for the Falcons. Glenn played a key role in helping Fairmont State women win 23 games last season, a mark the team had not reached since the 2012-13 season.
“I am extremely thankful for Steph giving me this opportunity,” Glenn said. “I could not be happier about continuing to work with and learn from her and her amazing leadership. I would also like to thank Greg Bamberger for believing in me and the team culture we are developing at Fairmont State.”
Prior to becoming a coach, Glenn was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American and a national champion at California University of Pennsylvania. She is a 2013 graduate of Bridgeport High where she was named West Virginia State Player of the Year after her senior season.
“I am excited for what the future holds and ecstatic for Miki’s title change to give her the recognition she has earned,” Anderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.