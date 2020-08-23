FAIRMONT — The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has put in place more protections and optionality for student-athletes concerning the 2020-21 academic year, according to a council press release.
The new protections prevent any Division II schools from either reducing or cancelling a student-athlete’s athletics aid from scholarships if they opt to not participate in the 2020-21 academic year by Oct. 1 due to COVID-19 concerns or precautions. Essentially, a student-athlete cannot have their scholarship aid revoked by their respective school if they choose to not take part in the upcoming academic year by Oct. 1.
“Division II is committed to educating student-athletes in a way that allows them to make an informed decision when deciding whether or not to participate in competition in the fall 2020 term. We also want them to understand everything their school is doing to prioritize their health and well-being,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor at South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II Presidents Council. “With the approval of these waivers and legislative changes, each student-athlete has the individual flexibility to determine their participation in competition, should their institution decide to compete this fall, without risking their scholarship or losing eligibility.”
Many conferences, including the Bridgeport-based Mountain East Conference, have already announced all fall athletics will be postponed to the spring semester. The MEC, specifically, announced their decision to postpone all fall athletic competition to the spring on Aug. 12, with conference commissioner Reid Amos assuring student-athletes they would not be docked a year of eligibility regardless of whether or not they opted to compete in the spring.
According to Amos, fall student-athletes may participate in their respective sports rescheduled for the spring without using a year of eligibility as long as their respective conferences schedule no more than 50 percent of a sport’s originally allowable 2020-21 contests. For example, Amos said the MEC’s tentative plan for football in the spring is for teams to play a five-game schedule followed by a conference championship game, which would be below the 50 percent of allowable games threshold and thereby allow student-athletes to compete without exhausting a year of eligibility.
