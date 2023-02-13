FAIRMONT – The athletics program at Fairmont State University is one of 22 universities and colleges that have named finalists for its community service work.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division II Award of Excellence honors its member institutions each year for conducting events that allow student-athletes to give back and serve as leaders within their communities or on their campuses.
The university is being honored specifically for the men's & women's swimming team's outreach to the Corridor Chapter of the Autism Society of West Virginia. The swimming team has been providing swim lessons for members of the local nonprofit organization since 2016.
During the fall of 2022, 24 Fairmont State swimming student-athletes were paired with a child from a family that registered for the event. The Corridor Chapter of AS-WV met with the program at the end of August to educate the student-athletes about the learning styles of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
“It’s about giving them a friend and making the most out of their time shared together in the water, whether that is through a swim lesson of just some one-on-one time, that they might not usually have outside of the pool. Some of them are picking up pretty quick and others just like to pull out toys and have a good time,” Fairmont State Swim Coach Sabrina Buhagiar said during an interview in October 2022 about the swimming program.
Athletes learned different tips about social interactions and communication to allow everyone to have a great experience. The Fairmont State swim team provided two, one-hour lessons for four weeks in September to the children. The initiative empowered children with autism to be comfortable around the water and work on their swimming skills with Fairmont State swimmers.
The goal of the partnership is to provide those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder an opportunity for social acceptance and therapy to help enrich their quality of life.
Fairmont State won the Division II Award of Excellence for the Mountain East Conference prior to being named a national finalis.
Per the national release, 22 Division II schools have been named finalists for the award. The finalists "exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement and student-athlete leadership."
For being named a finalist, Fairmont State will receive $500. The winner will receive $2,500, the first runner-up will receive $1,250 and the second runner-up will receive $1,000. All prize money is intended to be used for future SAAC initiatives or community engagement events.
