FAIRMONT — Name, Image, and Likeness swept the nation in 2021 when the NCAA allowed student athletes to profit from use of their name, image or likeness. It reached incredible heights at the Division I level, but took a more modest appearance at the Division II level.
The fact it exists in Division II surprised Bryan Spitzer, the NCAA compliance officer at Fairmont State University.
“I didn’t think NIL would ever get to this level,” Spitzer said. “And it did, at a very small amount.”
NIL’s presence at Fairmont State is indeed small, as Spitzer said only a “small handful” of student athletes at the university have benefited from NIL deals.
While making sure all the NIL deals stay within NCAA regulations became another duty for Spitzer’s job, he said the deals at Fairmont State are too small to run into problems.
“You’re talking free memberships to different places or a free meal here or there for doing things for the business,” Spitzer said. “It’s nothing large enough to get into any real issues.
“We have a lot of help from our legal counsel as well on campus, so that’s always nice to have the extra support.”
According to Fairmont State Athletic Director Greg Bamberger, making NIL deals is mostly student-driven, as the university isn’t allowed to solicit agreements between athletes and businesses or other organizations.
“We can’t do it ourselves,” Bamberger said. “But student athletes are able to go out themselves and come to an agreement with a business that they want to do a commercial or they want to use them for autograph signing or something along those lines.”
Bamberger said students aren’t allowed to wear university branded items at the events in order to comply with the policies in place by the NCAA.
While Fairmont State can’t directly reach out to businesses to show student athletes opportunities for NIL, the university has looked into companies, such as the New York city-based MOGL and Lincol, Nebraska-based Opendorse, that will do that work for them and present the opportunities to student athletes, Bamberger said.
“We have considered contracting with some,” Bamberger said. “That would allow business owners and our local supporters to work their opportunities through them to make sure that we are complying with the rules that are in place.”
At the Division I level, NIL created an imbalance of competition when combined with the transfer portal. Individual states passed laws to regulate NIL in response, but there’s not enough consistency between them. West Virginia itself doesn’t have NIL legislation.
Bamberger mentioned administrators from schools in the Mountain East Conference, Fairmont State’s athletic conference, met with NCAA President Charlie Baker a few months ago to express their thoughts on the dual issue of NIL and the transfer portal.
“NIL and the transfer portal is something that I think is kind of hard to control, especially the transfer portal,” Bamberger said. “I know that [Baker] is putting some efforts into making sure some controls are put back in place on that kind of thing.”
In recent weeks, senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Tommy Tuberville, (R-Ala., created the Protecting Athletes, Schools and Students Act to bring balance to the playing field by creating a national standard across the country for schools drawing in student athletes with NIL deals.
Spitzer doesn’t believe the PASS Act, currently going through Congress, will greatly affect Fairmont State athletics because NIL didn’t affect the university’s competitiveness when it came to be.
“I don’t see it changing much at [Division II] level,” Spitzer said. “Just because the bigger schools, the Division I schools, they have the donors that can afford to put those trusts together, whereas the smaller schools, like us, don’t quite have that.”
