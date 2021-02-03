FAIRMONT — In its last time out on Saturday, Fairmont State labored through the rigors of playing against the Mountain East Conference’s year-to-year titan in Glenville State. Then in their return to the court on Wednesday, the Lady Falcons got their first taste of the challenges of facing off against the MEC’s new goliath of 2021 in the University of Charleston.
In the two games combined, the Lady Falcons lost by an average 30.5 points after a 103-75 defeat to the Pioneers on Saturday in Glenville and then a 99-66 loss to the Golden Eagles on Wednesday at Joe Retton Arena. The back-to-back games for the Lady Falcons (3-6) against the MEC’s heavyweights in No. 14 Glenville State (6-2) and No. 6 Charleston (9-0) likely stand as the most brutal two-game stretch any MEC team will face all season long.
“Hat’s off to Glenville and Charleston, they’re both fantastic teams, they play extremely hard, and they’re very talented, and we knew that coming in,” said Fairmont State coach Stephanie Anderson. “I think in terms of moving forward, you have to learn. You have to learn from absolutely everything — the good, the bad, the ugly.”
“The thing we’ve emphasized, and it’s part of our mission statement, is to be a cohesive unit where no matter what, we have to stay together,” said first-year Charleston coach Tianni Kelly, whose Golden Eagles remained as the MEC’s last undefeated. “Come hell or high water, we have to stay together, and I think (the players) have bought into that. The chemistry is really starting to come along, and with every game, it’s getting better.”
Whereas on Saturday versus Glenville State, Fairmont State hung around until the second half, the Falcons couldn’t find much of a footing at any point on Wednesday. Charleston sprang out to a double-digit lead just over six minutes in, as the Golden Eagles took a 15-5 lead at the 3:47 mark of the first quarter and led 26-11 at the end of the opening period. Fairmont State played the second quarter to a 23-23 draw to trail by 15 at the half, but the Golden Eagles blitzed the Falcons 33-12 in the third quarter and led by as many as 44 in the fourth quarter at 97-53 with 3:18 left.
“I think the more we’re up against different things in general obviously helps,” Anderson said. “Especially just getting experience against all of these different teams definitely helps our group as a whole.”
The dominant outing by the Golden Eagles, which entered Wednesday’s matchup with an average margin of victory of just under 20 points a game, was fueled by a pair of monster performances from forward Erykah Russell and guard Brooklyn Pannell. Russell feasted inside offensively and locked down the paint defensively en route to a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. Pannell, meanwhile, dropped a game-high 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
UC also got double digit games from each of Dakota Reeves, Anastasiia Zakharova, and Abby Lee, alongside the inflicted damage from the Russell-Pannell duo. Reeves scorched the Falcons from the outside with 18 points, all of which came on 3s, as she drilled 6-of-9 from deep. Zakharova added another 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists, and Lee chipped in 10 points and dished a game-high five assists in just under 20 minutes off the bench.
“Honestly, with Erykah, I didn’t even realize she had what she had, but her and (Pannell) have been very consistent for us, very steady. Kota had a great night tonight as well, and we had some other people chip in — Abby Lee had a big night, and Anastasiia was off to a slow start but she picked it up as well,” Kelly said. “The one thing I tell them is we’ve got to play as five, so if we can get more people involved, it opens things up for Erykah, it opens things up for Brooklyn, because it takes the attention off of them.”
Fairmont State senior guard Sierra Kotchman scored a team-high 14 points, but UC’s league-leading defense made it rough on the MEC’s leading scorer, as she finished the game just 6-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3. Freshmen Alyssa DeAngelo and Madeline Huffman also scored in double digits for the Falcons, with DeAngelo scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, and Huffman establishing a new career high with 10 points to go with a team-best four assists and two steals.
The Falcons will look to get back on track on the road, as they’ll first travel to West Virginia State on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip and then head to Frostburg State next Wednesday for a 5 p.m. start. Charleston, meanwhile, will look to move to 10-0 on Monday when it travels to Wheeling.
“The biggest thing is I just want to challenge our kids,” Anderson said. “I want our kids to see tonight for what it was and then make sure we come out of it on the right side and we learn from it.”
