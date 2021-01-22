FAIRMONT — Wednesday’s announcement from Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger that the men’s basketball program has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols put a damper on what had been a strong start to the season for the Falcons in coach Tim Koenig’s second season.
Fairmont State was rolling with a 3-1 record and was ranked in the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll at No. 24 and was No. 16 in the D2SIDA National Media Poll. The Falcons’ lone loss was to then-No. 4 West Liberty, and each of Fairmont State’s three victories were by at least 15-plus points, including 25-point and 35-point blowout road wins at West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling, respectively.
The pause for Koenig’s Falcons will result in at least three games being postponed, with each of this week’s originally scheduled games at Notre Dame and versus Alderson Broaddus as well as next Wednesday’s game versus Concord all being delayed, in accordance with Mountain East Conference protocols. If all three games are to be made up, they will likely be rescheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 after the Falcons are permitted to resume team activities if the MEC sticks with its preseason plan which designated Mondays as potential make-up dates.
Keep in mind, teams must play at least 11 games to qualify for NCAA Tournament postseason play after conference tournaments, although that shouldn’t be an issue for the Falcons as long as their pause in team activities doesn’t persist past the originally announced period.
As it currently stands, Fairmont State’s next game will be Saturday, Jan. 30 at Glenville State College, the last remaining undefeated team in the MEC after Concord’s upset of West Liberty on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Sanders’ early-season impact
The pause in Fairmont State’s season at least permitted its next three opponents a period of relief from having to grapple with Falcons junior forward Isaiah Sanders, who started the first four games on a tear for Koenig’s squad.
Sanders, who played under Koenig at Notre Dame College as a freshman before following him to Fairmont State last season, is currently averaging a double-double for the Falcons, one of five players in the MEC to do so.
He’s currently averaging 16.8 points, good for third on the Falcons and 19th in the MEC, and 10 rebounds, which leads Fairmont State is fifth in the conference. Sanders has a versatile and unique skill set as a long 6-foot-5, 190-pound forward with athleticism and ball skills. He’s a menace in the open court, a player who can fly on grab-and-go’s and careen through the paint with nifty footwork in tighter spaces. He can serve as a play initiator with his handling and passing, or a play finisher with his athletic gifts for the Falcons.
Sanders is shooting an OK 43.3 percent from the field, but he’s getting to the foul line six times a game for the Falcons, a byproduct of his playing style that behooves both his own and the team’s efficiency.
But where Sanders has been most devastating to opponents this far this season is on the boards, in particular on the offensive glass where he’s inhaling second-chance opportunities for the Falcons.
“He’s doing a good job on the glass and we got to keep telling him to go to the boards every time,” Koenig said in the preseason.
Sanders is gobbling up nearly half of his rebounding total on the offensive glass, where he’s punking opposing defenses to the tune of 4.8 offensive rebounds a game, the most in the MEC. Sanders’ physical traits — long, athletic, powerful — suggest he’d be a force hunting offensive rebounding chances, and Koenig’s emphasis combined with Sanders’ straight-up ferocity have further embellished it as a strength in his game.
“TK always tells me just to crash the boards,” said Sanders earlier this season. “He wants us all to play as hard as we possibly can,” Sanders said.
Defensive outlook
Take a gander at Fairmont State’s raw, baseline statistics and folks will chalk a healthy portion of the Falcons’ 3-1 start to the season to its up-tempo, multi-dimensional offense that pushes the pace in transition, toggles players between various roles, especially Sanders and James Madison transfer Zyon Dobbs, and swings the ball side to side with plenty of shooting always on the court. After all, Fairmont State is averaging 94 points a game, a mark that ranks third in the MEC and sixth in the country.
But dig a little deeper and Fairmont State’s success may be rooted a bit more so in its defense, a suggestion that has matched up with the eye test through four games. The Falcons are allowing just 77.8 points a game, a number that ranks third in the MEC and carries even more weight when considering Fairmont State’s pace of play and just how many possessions per game that amounts to for the opposing offense.
More impressively, though, is that Fairmont State leads the conference in field goal percentage defense at 36.7%, a mark that leads the MEC by a country mile. Consider, Davis & Elkins is currently second in the conference at 41.2% and the 4.5 percent gap between the Senators and the Falcons is bigger than the gap between D&E and the conference’s sixth-best team is West Virginia State at 44.8%.
“Thirty-seven percent defense, that’s really good. Anything under 40, we really like,” Koenig said Tuesday on his weekly radio show on SKY 106.5 FM. Even in the team’s lone loss to West Liberty, the Falcons held the run-and-gun Hilltoppers to just 37% shooting from the field. “We forced a lot of misses,” Koenig said. “They didn’t have a ton of open shots.”
The outline of Fairmont State’s defense is suggestive of a stingier unit, a gigantic priority over the offseason, Koenig said. The Falcons boast a feisty combination of length, athleticism and versatility that can force opposing offenses to play deep into the shot clock in the half court. Fairmont State can often get by switching opposing offensive actions in a bind, and even when they give up advantages, they’ve generally been on the same wavelength in scramble situations, making multiple rotations and efforts to blanket possible fires.
Still, it’s quite possible there’s a bit of fool’s gold lurking in Fairmont State’s lockdown defensive profile. Perimeter shooting numbers, after all, at least at the highest levels of basketball, have proven to be more reliant on luck over larger sample sizes as opposed to anything the defense is doing. Fairmont State opponents are shooting an icy 25% on 3s thus far this season, a number that will likely tick up out of regression — or in this case progression — to the mean. That’s not to say Fairmont State’s defense is having no impact on perimeter shooters; as previously mentioned, the Falcons are long, scramble well and close out hard, all factors that can unnerve shooters when placed into the shoot-pass-dribble decision crucible.
