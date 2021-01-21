FAIRMONT — Fairmont State women’s basketball traveled to Ohio on Wednesday in search of its second straight victory as it took on Notre Dame College, but the Lady Falcons could never quite recover from an opening second-half burst by NDC en route to a 74-63 defeat at the Keller Center.
The loss dropped Fairmont State to 1-3 on the season, while Notre Dame improved to 4-1.
The two squads went into the half on Wednesday locked in a 30-30 stalemate, but Notre Dame blitzed Fairmont State with a 14-7 run in the opening 5:15 of the second half to build up a 44-37 score it would never relinquish. The visiting Fighting Falcons rallied to tighten the gap to a one-score game on several occasions, including a one-point lead at 58-57 with 4:53 to play in the game, but Notre Dame responded each time, mainly on the strengths of its top three scorers in star Jada Marone and fellow backcourt mates Marina Adachi and Theresa Parr.
Marone and Adachi each poured in 21 points to lead the hosting Falcons, while Parr added 12 points to go with a fine overall line that also included a team-high four assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Fairmont State got a team-high 21 points from each of star senior Sierra Kotchman and sophomore wing Katy Darnell, with Darnell also yanking down 12 rebounds and recording three assists in what was a huge double-double performance for the George Washington High alumna.
Despite Darnell scorching from the outset with eight of the Fairmont’s first 15 points, and Kotchman exploding down the stretch of the second half with 16 of her 21 points over the final 20 minutes, Fairmont State’s offense was beleaguered by turnovers and its defense could never fully put the clamps on NDC’s hasty drive-and-kick game.
The Lady Falcons coughed up 20 turnovers on offense for the game and allowed 44 points on 48 percent shooting for NDC in the second half, undoing a spirited all-around effort and fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
Fairmont’s final push, in which it sliced the NDC lead to one-point, collapsed when Notre Dame ticked off three straight layups on consecutive possessions to expand its advantage back to seven at 64-57. The run offered a tidy overall snapshot of the game, as the 6-0 spurt was the confluence of back-to-back Fairmont turnovers and a trio of NDC scores that initiated from the likes of Marone, Adachi and Parr.
Parr kickstarted the 6-0 burst with one of her many savvy plays and delicious dimes when she worked a high-low and found forward Tamia Riley for a layup. Riley finished the game with 11 points and eight rebounds. Then Marone, who scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half to go with three assists and four steals for the game, forced a Fairmont turnover that NDC parlayed into an Adachi fast break layup. Finally, a second-consecutive Fairmont State turnover on the next possession was followed up by a keen back-pivot assist from Parr to a cutting Amil Ali-Shakir for a layup and a 64-57 NDC lead.
Fairmont State didn’t score again until the 2:03 mark when Darnell assisted Jertaya Hall for a layup to make it a five-point game, but a Marone corner 3 off a spectacular skip pass to the opposite corner by Parr officially buried the visiting Lady Falcons on the next NDC possession.
The Fairmont loss spoiled a breakout game from Darnell, who kept the Fairmont State offense afloat for much of the game with smart flashes into midrange jumpers, transition finishes and a couple of tough takes off the bounce. Darnell, who shot 10-of-17 from the field, scored 15 points of her second half to keep the Falcons even with NDC despite a quiet first-half from Kotchman.
“Katy Darnell, she was a freshman last year who came on toward the end of the year for us,” Fairmont State second-year coach Stephanie Anderson said in the preseason, “and I think her confidence is great this year.”
Kotchman, however, shook loose in the second half to provide her usual scoring dose despite top-tier man-to-man defense on her all night, primarily from Marone and Adachi. NDC was cognizant of her presence any time she was off the ball and switched a handful of off-ball actions in an attempt to always limit her space on the catch. Still, Kotchman heated up in the second half, drilling four 3s, as she unleashed quick-trigger daggers in both catch-and-shoot and face-up situations. It was Kotchman’s catch-and-shoot triple from above the break that brought Fairmont to within one with five minutes to play, completing a stretch in which she reeled off eight points in just over a span of a minute and a half.
In addition to the dual team-high 21-point outings for Darnell and Kotchman, the Falcons also got 10 points by Alyssa DeAngelo off the bench, who continued her strong start to the season by connecting on 4-of-9 shooting. Point guard Gracey Lamm, meanwhile, tallied a team-best five assists in 24 minutes off the bench.
Outside of the trio of Darnell, Kotchman and DeAngelo, however, the rest of the Falcons combined for just 11 points on 3-of-17 shooting.
Fairmont State is scheduled to return to the court Saturday when it hosts Alderson Broaddus at 2 p.m. at Joe Retton Arena.
