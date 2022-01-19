FAIRMONT — The No. 14-ranked Fairmont State Falcons defeated the Davis & Elkins Senators 93-62 Thursday behind an offense that made nearly half it’s field goals, led by 27 points from Briggs Parris.
The Falcons led 47-28 after the first half. Center Seth Younkin scored all nine of his points in the half, energizing Fairmont with three dunks in the frame. Fairmont shot just 1-11 from 3 in the first half, but offset their woes from deep by converting 16 of 17 free throws.
The 3-point shooting came around in the second half. The Falcons shot 7-13 from behind the arc in the latter 20 minutes, with Parris responsible for a whopping six of his team’s 3-point makes. All in total, Parris scored 22 of his 27 in the second half.
Fairmont shot 32-67 (47.8%) on Thursday, and had four players in double figures. Parris led the way with 27, Cole VonHandorf scored 17, and Isaiah Sanders and George Mangas each had a dozen. Eight of the nine Falcons who saw the floor against D&E registered at least one assist in the team effort. Younkin led the team with 13 rebounds to go along with his nine points.
Defensively, Fairmont held the Senators to 32.8% shooting from the field. Charleston Ponds led Davis & Elkins in scoring with 19.
Fairmont State has now won their last seven games and sit at 14-2. They’ll remain in Joe Retton Arena for their next game, facing Frostburg State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
