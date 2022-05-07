BRIDGEPORT — Fairmont State softball third baseman Emily Riggs has been named to the Mountain East Conference First Team as announced by the league office.
Riggs, a sophomore from Bridgeport, received All-MEC Second Team in 2021. She collected All-MEC First Team honors this season after leading the Fighting Falcons in batting average (.402), hits (53), doubles (10), triples (2), home runs (7), and RBIs (36). Riggs also has a team-high slugging percentage of .667 and an on-base percentage of .470.
The MEC also announced its major award winners as Charleston’s Hannah Rose was honored as the conference’s player of the year, while West Virginia Wesleyan’s Hannah Hudson garnered MEC Pitcher of the Year honors. Frostburg State’s Jamie Roberts was honored as the Freshman of the Year and WVWC’s Steve Warner collected Coach of the Year honors.
Fairmont State (20-24), is making its seventh appearance in the MEC Tournament since 2014. The Falcons beat Davis and Elkins College 10-9 and West Virginia State 6-4 in their first two games of the tournament, and play West Virginia Wesleyan in the winner’s bracket finals May 7, at 2 p.m. in Salem, Va.
