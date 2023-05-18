FAIRMONT — Two Fairmont State Falcons, Emily Riggs and Hannah Workman, were selected recently to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Softball Team.
Riggs earned first team-status as a utility player while Workman took second team honors at outfield.
The Falcons finished the year 33-23, their offense led by Riggs and Workman, who previously landed spots on the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region Team. Both players were named to the NFCA Atlantic Region Second Team when the teams were released on May 10.
Hailing from nearby Bridgeport, Riggs' selection to the All-Region team is one of many accolades the senior has earned at Fairmont State. She is a two-time All-Mountain East Conference First Team honoree and a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-region honoree. She earned D2CCA all-region accolades in 2022 on the second team.
Riggs led the MEC in doubles with 17 and blasted eight home runs and 40 RBIs. Her .740 slugging percentage ranked fourth in the league. In 45 games Riggs slashed .397/.497/.740 for a 1.237 season OPS.
Workman, a junior from Clarkston, Michigan, finishes her year as a breakout star in the conference, and evidently the whole region. She was named to the All-MEC First Team and NFCA All-Atlantic Region for the first time in her career after hitting .404, the sixth-highest batting average in the Mountain East.
Workman ranked fifth in stolen bases in the conference, swiping 19 bags, and made just one error in the field on 75 attempts to go along with a pair of assists in the outfield. Accruing a team-high 69 hits in 2023, Workman slashed .404/.431/.433 for a .864 season OPS.
Workman was also one of five softball players to be recognized as a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District athlete. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 cumulative undergraduate or graduate GPA and must participate in at least 50% of their games.
Workman, along with teammates Katy Darnell, Caitlyn Kassay, Shelby Reed and Peyton Wetherholt made the cut. Four Fairmont State baseball players joined them, with Ryan Goff, Logan McClure, Isaac Miller and Steven Ricketts all earning CSC Academic All-District honors.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 6.
