FAIRMONT — Hot on the heels of the women's awards, the Mountain East Conference named its men's basketball all-conference team Tuesday, along with its Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
Fairmont State's Isaiah Sanders was named to the All-MEC First Team, the third such time the senior has made the first team, while Zyon Dobbs and Cole VonHandorf both earned spots on the All-MEC Second team.
Sanders finishes his senior season with a scoring average of 20.9 points per game (fourth-highest in the conference) on .480/.329/.884 shooting splits. Sanders also recorded 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Sanders was named to the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List earlier this year and has accumulated 1,418 points in his Fairmont State basketball career, and 1,776 points when his freshman year at Notre Dame College is considered.
Dobbs, a junior and Fairmont native, averaged 14.9 points per game and 4.1 assists per game, an average good enough for fifth in the conference. Averages of 6.6 rebounds per game and 1.6 steals per game complete his stat line.
VonHandorf completes his graduate student go-round with the Falcons averaging an even 16 points per game on 54.6% shooting, second-highest on the team behind center Seth Younkin. VonHandorf also shot 41.5% from the 3-point line and 78.4% from the foul line. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. VonHandorf was recently named to the CoSIDA NCAA Division II Academic All-District 2 Team for the second year in a row.
The MEC's Player of the Year honor was awarded to West Liberty's Bryce Butler. Coach of the Year went to West Liberty's Ben Howlett. Freshman of the Year went to Alderson Broaddus' Jalen Knott.
The Falcons play Notre Dame College on Friday in the first game of the MEC Tournament.
