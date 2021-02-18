FAIRMONT — They’ve won grimy games with defense. They’ve won back-and-forth games with a sudden influx of pace. They’ve won steady offensive games with top-tier collective decision-making, passing and player movement.
And on Wednesday, Fairmont State added yet another version to its winning repertoire, as the Falcons combined lights out 3-point shooting with voluminous trips to the foul line to turn back visiting Notre Dame 94-84 and win their fifth straight game.
Fairmont State shot a blazing 12-of-25 from 3 for the game, including 9-of-15 in the first half, and attempted a whopping 38 free throws, converting 32 of them. Combined, the 3-point line and the foul line accounted for 68 of Fairmont’s 94 points.
“That’s just how (Notre Dame) guarded — they really packed it in and didn’t want us to get in the paint, and we haven’t shot the ball great from 3 so I understand what their logic was — but you saw the open 3s we got where we shot 25 of them and I don’t remember too many that were guarded,” said Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig, who is now 3-0 versus his former team in Notre Dame since leaving to become Fairmont’s head coach before last season. “So if they’re wide open, we’ll take them. The guys did a good job.”
While Fairmont collectively burned the nets, Falcons junior forward Isaiah Sanders nearly set all of Joe Retton Arena aflame as he was simply in another galaxy of consciousness when it came to shooting it from deep. Sanders torched Notre Dame for a career-high 31 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3 and 8-of-13 from the field overall to go with an 8-of-8 showing from the line.
“It felt good, so I just said to keep shooting it until they stop it. They had a couple of hands up, but I just shot it really well tonight and I had a good night,” said Sanders, who has now hit 11 3-pointers in the past two games, which is as many as he had in the first nine games of the season combined.
Sanders was especially cooking early from deep against what was sort of a 1-3-1 hybrid zone from Notre Dame, as he cashed in on 5-of-6 3s in the game’s first 11 minutes alone.
“[Sanders] played really, really good individual and help defense and he got to the glass early in the first half, and then he just took open shots, and people are rewarded when you do the right thing,” Koenig said. “Obviously he made shots — he played absolutely great — but when you just play the right way, it’s not a coincidence that things work out for yourself. We just keep telling him and all our guys to keep making the right play, keep making the right play on both ends and things will work out.
“But man, I’m looking at the stats right now, and I didn’t know he shot it that well. He shot it lights out.”
Sanders came out guns blazing from 3, launching quickly and without hesitation on catch-and-shoots from the wings and the corners against what were lengthy closeouts for Notre Dame’s shorter guards. Sanders canned three 3s himself and Fairmont made four 3s as a team in the opening five minutes to burst out to a 20-6 lead. Then, just as Notre Dame was beginning to stabilize things a bit, Sanders dropped in two more triples on back-to-back possessions to balloon the margin to 16 at 33-17.
“We got a lot of good players and anybody can go off on any night, and then we just really trust each other and TK (Koenig) tells us to find the open man,” Sanders said. “Tonight, I had the hot hand and my teammates did a good job of finding me.”
In addition to Sanders’ career night, Fairmont State also got a monster performance from Zyon Dobbs and double-digit scoring nights from each of Cole VonHandorf and Dale Bonner. Dobbs scored 21 points despite taking just seven total shots, as he shot 5-of-7 from the field and 10-of-13 from the line, to go with six rebounds. VonHandorf added another 17 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting, while Bonner scored 15 points with three rebounds and four assists. Przemyslaw Golek also had a team-high six assists for Fairmont to pair with five rebounds and three points.
The trio of Sanders, Dobbs and Bonner combined to earn 29 of Fairmont’s 38 total free throw attempts, with Dobbs, in particular, bamboozling NDC’s defensive personnel as he toggled between mean bully-ball post-ups versus guards and rapid-fire crossover rack attacks versus slower bigs.
“They got some guards who aren’t even above 6-foot, so first we were getting it into the paint, and then later in the game, they put bigger guys on me and I was just goin’ right at them,” Dobbs said. “Either way, it just felt like eye candy every time I was in the paint.”
For Notre Dame, Jordan Burton and Marquise Johnson each scored a team-high 16 points. Burton went 6-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3, to go with three assists, while Johnson came off the bench to hit 5-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-3 from deep, in 18-plus minutes. Jordan Roland scored another 14 points on a team-high 15 shots for NDC, while Michael Sampson snatched a game-high 14 rebounds to go with seven points.
“We got a lot of stuff we need to clean up and get better at to learn from today,” Koenig said. “But I’m really proud of the guys and how we stuck together. I’d much rather learn from a win than learn from a loss. That’s a damn good (in Notre Dame) and this is a good team win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.