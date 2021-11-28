Sierra Kotchman

Fairmont State University guard Sierra Kotchman recently broke the school’s scoring record of 2,056 points. In 107 games, Kotchman has accrued 2,135 points.

 Photo by Jared Tadlock, Fairmont State University

Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman broke the Falcons’ scoring record earlier this month against the Winston-Salem State Rams. Kotchman broke the record in the first half against the Rams, and finished the game with 21 points. The previous record holder was Kaitlin Snyder, with 2,056 points.

Kotchman, a multiple-time All-MEC performer, is averaging 20.8 points per game through five games for the Falcons, who are 3-2 on the season. Kotchman currently has 2,135 points, an amount she secured in 107 career games, opposed to Snyder’s 120.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you