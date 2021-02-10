FAIRMONT — Cole VonHandorf was struggling, and Fairmont State was reeling.
VonHandorf, the Falcons’ steadfast fourth-year senior leader, was in the midst of one of his iciest shooting performances ever, as he had managed to muster a mere four points on a dreary 2-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-5 from 3. Fairmont State, as a team, meanwhile, was on the verge of an epic collapse, as its 17-point second half lead over host West Virginia State had been dwindled down to two points with 2:09 left to play.
But yet, two possessions later, with Fairmont State up four and now under a minute to go, VonHandorf — after a day full of clanks of bonks from everywhere on the court — rose up with the shot clock running low for an audacious pull-up 3-pointer over two WVSU defenders.
A moment later, the ball fluttered through the net to give Fairmont State a seven-point lead with 56 seconds left and essentially lock up a crucial road victory over the Yellow Jackets.
“He didn’t make shots in the West Virginia State game,” second-year Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig said of VonHandorf, “but he played great defense and just dogged (WVSU’s) (Glen) Abram and (Augustus) Stone all over the court. And, lo and behold, when we needed a bucket at the end, he hit it.”
The positive vibes of that dagger 3 by VonHandorf to seal the victory over the Yellow Jackets carried over to the Falcons’ 90-68 victory over Concord, a game in which VonHandorf etched his most efficient and likely his best overall performance of the season thus far by tying his season-high of 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists.
“I just let the game come to me tonight, instead of forcing it,” VonHandorf said postgame on Monday. “I know a lot of people trail me (on defense) because I’m a shooter and they want me to go to the basket, so I just kind of do that and then set backscreens for people so somebody can get open, and I was just the one open tonight cutting and making layups.”
It was a refreshing outing from VonHandorf, who hasn’t quite yet found his footing this season for the Falcons after exploding last year as a junior when he averaged 16.3 points a game on 47.8% shooting, including 38.8% from 3, to earn second team All-MEC honors.
“I knew it was going to come,” said VonHandorf, who entered Monday’s game shooting just 40.3% from the field and 23.5% from 3 en route to an average of 13.7 points a game. “I had been a little hard on myself, but luckily my teammates every day — on the court, off the court, after games — were telling me to keep shooting and to stop being so hard on myself.
“I really owe it all to them, especially the freshmen — they’ve been fantastic on the bench, whether it’s for me, or they’re telling us a set, telling us good shot, it’s been awesome...to have everybody’s support just means the world to me.”
“With his leadership both on and off the court and his work ethic, we knew it was going to come,” Koenig said. “He just puts in so much time, and he’s a great leader; all of the players vote for our four captains, and every player voted for him, which that really says something. That’s impressive.”
VonHandorf still didn’t rediscover his bullseye perimeter shooting from last season on Monday, going 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, but he showcased the more matured and measured scoring package he’s steadily built up through the years. VonHandorf was savvy playing off his teammates, darting to pockets of space on scoring cuts. He was calculated in leveraging how Concord’s defense was playing him, curling tight around screens at the elbow to catch the ball while going downhill with a defender on his back. And he was patient with his attacks, unfurling gritty drives to the hoop only in advantageous scenarios in transition or when he was set up already with a step on his man.
VonHandorf finished with 21 points on just 13 total shot attempts and shot above 50% in a game for the first time this season.
“We just reminded him, don’t press and don’t force it,” Koenig said. “We have full confidence in him.”
While VonHandorf’s turnaround on Monday, in terms of shooting and scoring efficiency, will always of course be a welcomed one, the beauty of VonHandorf’s molded and shaped basketball DNA at this point in his career is that it isn’t absolutely necessary for him to still be a vastly net positive for the Falcons as a whole. He’s reached the point as a player where his established character within the game as an all-out scrapper and undeterrable leader has made his value to the Falcons practically immune to any short-term slippage in his shooting or brief periods of so-so decision-making. He simply emits too much surplus value — both of the quantifiable and unquantifiable variety — elsewhere when he’s on the court.
“That’s the awesome thing about being a leader is the guys look up to you,” said VonHandorf. “If me and (fellow captain) Dale (Bonner) are slacking, they’re going to think it’s OK to be slacking, whether that’s in the classroom, the weight room, on the court getting back on defense...so it’s really up to us to set the tone because they look up to us. It’s just an awesome test that we have and I love doing it.”
Watch VonHandorf and even when he’s missed a few layups at the rim or clanked a couple of 3s from deep, he keeps on ticking at full tilt in the game’s other phases. He’ll grind defensively no matter the task and compete on the boards. If one of his passes goes awry for a turnover or he loses his dribble for a cough-up, he doesn’t sulk and he doesn’t pout — his example and his lead are too important for the rest of his teammates to forsake in the face of a one-time personal gaffe. Against West Virginia State, while still mired in his shooting woes, there was one play where VonHandorf beelined so hard for a loose ball along the baseline, he flew out of bounds and nearly launched into a set of stairs some 10 feet behind the basket.
“I think it’s just really cool being the leader,” VonHandorf said after Monday’s win. “I’ve been here four years and I’ve kind of seen it all — different coaches, different players, different teammates. I just really like being the one (my teammates) can look up to, whether it’s on the court and they have a question, or off the court about where something is on campus. I just love helping them out and I love being that guy for them where they can feel at home, because some of these guys are far from home. So just helping them out, on the court, off the court, that means the world to me.”
