FAIRMONT — Its usual marksmanship faded. Its trademark ping-ping decision-making stalled. And overall, West Liberty's electric offense that was averaging a nation-best 110.5 points a game entering Wednesday didn't produce at its regular aptitude.
But WLU's effort never waned and its intensity never ceased, and, in the end that was enough for the Hilltoppers to maintain their MEC supremacy with a 96-84 victory over Fairmont State Wednesday night in what was a Top 25 showdown at Joe Retton Arena.
"I thought our guys handled adversity," said West Liberty coach Ben Howlett, "and it was nice to come into this building, not play well at all, but still come out with a win."
With the victory, No. 4 West Liberty improved to 3-0, while No. 21 Fairmont State dropped to 2-1 with the loss.
West Liberty, which won its fourth straight over the Falcons with Wednesday's win, shot just 37 percent from the field and 10-of-36 from 3 (27.8 percent) with 16 turnovers. But the Hilltoppers' constant pressure forced 19 Fairmont State turnovers, and its feistiness on the glass produced a 23-9 advantage in offensive rebounding to make amends for the blah offensive outing.
"Some bounces didn't go our way and some things didn't go our way, but I'm proud of our effort," Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig said. "But we have to get a lot better, and we will. Nineteen turnovers, I don't really care who we're playing against, that's unacceptable. And 23 offensive rebounds, that's (also) unacceptable."
As expected, the game took on a hectic and frenetic pace from the outset, with both teams utilizing full-court pressure and beelining into transition chances at every opportunity. And while both teams mustered mini runs and spurred on momentum shifts, West Liberty’s sheer possession advantage, which culminated in 14 more shot attempts and seven more free throw attempts was simply too much for the Falcons to overcome.
"You look at the stat sheet, they had more free throws and more shot attempts. That's not good for us," said Koenig, whose Falcons actually outshot the Hilltoppers 44.8 percent to 37 percent.
"This was one of the games we had circled on the schedule and you have to come ready to play," said Fairmont State sophomore guard Dale Bonner, "and they came and knocked us in the mouth and we just didn't get the job done."
West Liberty had six players score in double figures, led by two-time All-American Dalton Bolon’s 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Pat Robinson added another 19 points for WLU, and Will Yoakum poured in 18 points, while each of Bryce Butler, Malik Mckinney and Owen Hazelbaker also met the double-digit scoring threshold.
Fairmont State, meanwhile, got a team-high 20 points from Isaiah Sanders, who also snatched 14 rebounds, dished four assists and nabbed three steals for his second straight double-double. Senior captain Cole VonHandorf added another 17 points for the Falcons, while Bonner tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
"They're a good basketball team," Koenig said of West Liberty, "and while I thought there were a lot of things that went well, it's every possession — you can't just do things in spurts, you have to do it the whole game."
The Hilltoppers, who led nearly the entirety of the game, outscored the Falcons 22-13 off turnovers, 24-8 in second chance points and 30-9 from behind the 3-point line, as they were relentless both in crashing the glass from their 5-out offensive alignment and applying full-court pressure, even after Fairmont State defensive rebounds on occasion.
WLU leveraged that activity into a 45-34 lead by the half, with the Hilltoppers amassing 15 more shots than the Falcons as a result of a plus-seven margin on the offensive glass and a plus-six advantage in the turnover department. The Falcons actually outshot the Hilltoppers over the first 20 minutes 38.7 percent to 32.6 percent — partially due to their effectiveness in splitting the WLU press for numbers advantages in transition — but West Liberty made up for a portion of the difference by canning eight first-half 3s compared to just one for Fairmont State.
"We did well breaking the press, but once we got into the half-court, we missed a lot of shots," said Bonner, who finished 5-of-13 from the field. "We went 3-for-22 from 3, so we just have to get in the gym and get some shots up."
The Hilltoppers' early blitz was powered by initially hot shooting — they started 7-of-15 from deep — and contributions from across the roster, be it nightly stars, such as Bolon, or role players, such as Hazelbaker, a skilled stretch-5, and energy guards Butler, Mckinney and Luke Dyer.
But after trailing by as many as 15 in the first half and 11 at the half, Fairmont State stitched together a run midway through the second half to slice the deficit to as few as six at 60-54 after a wing 3 by Przemyslaw Golek with 9:38 to play.
The Falcons' run was fueled by its press break, which whizzed ball handlers, such as Bonner, VonHandorf and Zyon Dobbs, through the middle as an outlet against WLU's traps to get numbers advantages in the open court. Bonner and Dobbs, who had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, each had dynamic at-the-rim finishes during the spurt, and Seth Younkin feasted on point-blank drop-off feeds from teammates.
The Fairmont State defense also flummoxed West Liberty's well-spaced, five-out drive-and-kick offense during its comeback attempt, with Koenig busting out a 2-3 zone and Fairmont's perimeter defenders getting into WLU's ball handlers.
Shortly after Golek's made 3 that cut the WLU to six, VonHandorf got a clean pull-up 3 in transition that could’ve made it a four-point game, but the shot rimmed out. Dyer got the rebound and quickly assisted Mckinney for a layup, and then Dyer nabbed a steal on the next Fairmont possession before Bolon fired a crosscourt assist to Yoakum for a corner 3 that ballooned the margin back to 12 in a heartbeat.
"He (does) that all the time," Howlett said of Dyer, a fifth-year senior from Robert C. Byrd High School. "Luke came in to West Liberty as the underdog; he was told he would probably never play here and the only thing he has done is start now for four years. He's a guy I'm extremely confident in; when he's in the game we're going to be fine because he's under control, he's going to get us in our offense, and he doesn't make mistakes."
The sequence swung the game back into West Liberty's control, and after the Hilltoppers went up by as many as 16 a couple of minutes later, the Falcons never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
"There's a turnover and a couple of things don't go our way and then they went on their run," Koenig said. "It was a game of runs there in the second half."
West Liberty and Fairmont State will both return to action Saturday, with the Hilltoppers hosting Frostburg State and the Falcons traveling to Wheeling.
"We want to play the best so we know where we stand, and (West Liberty) is a top four team," said Dobbs, who also had three rebounds. "We got down early, but we hung in there, and I feel like we can play with that team and any team out there."
