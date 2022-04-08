FAIRMONT — What a difference a year can make.
Or to be more apt, a little over seven months.
Fairmont Senior was in a rough spot coming into the 2021 season, with precious few players who had any sort of college football experience prior to the start of the year. A COVID-cancelled 2020 season and unlucky coincidence saw to that.
While the Falcons said all the right things and kept the right attitude going into the year — “It’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to,” Fairmont State head coach Jason Woodman said at last season’s MEC Media Day — there was always going to be some rough patches throughout the season with so much relying on inexperienced players.
Throughout the year there were inevitable growing pains on the field, and Fairmont State did well to finish .500 in-conference, ending with a 5-6 record overall.
Now however, with a year under the team’s belt, and a lot more growing still to do between now and next fall, things seem different.
“We are [in a better position] just by default,” Woodman said Friday. “All the guys that got to play last fall, with all the young kids we had starting the season last year, now they’ve been in different game situations, and they’ve been through a full year. By default, we’re a lot better off than where we were at last year.”
Fairmont State wrapped up their spring workouts Friday, culminating in their intra-squad spring game, which they played before both fans of the team and potential recruits, with high school seniors populating the sidelines along with Falcon players.
With some players graduating and some players having to step up in turn, Friday’s spring game was a good opportunity to get a sneak peek into next season, and to gleam some small insights into what that may look like.
Wide receiver is still a strength
For all the youth the Falcons had last year, wide receiver was a well-seasoned position group in 2021. Seniors Javon Hayes, Shawn Harris, and Michael Nuzum II were leaders of the team, and relied upon on the field. With the opportunity for an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 COVID season, Hayes was back on the field making plays for the Falcons on Friday, but the surrounding core also stood out.
Hayes led the Falcons in receiving yards last year, but it was true freshman Joshawn Lewis who led the team in receiving touchdowns with six. Lewis looked good Friday, making a couple of impressive catches, including a deep ball down the sideline that got the offense inside the five.
Donte Cloud, who will be a junior next year, was used primarily as a kickoff returner last year, but really showed up out wide on Friday. Cloud impressed with three catches in the game, one that required some fancy footwork hauling in a pass 20 yards down the sideline, and another that was a jailbreak screen that saw him reverse the length of the field for a big gain.
Jeremiah Taylor, another freshman who had 15 catches for 328 yards last year, had one of the biggest plays of the day, leaving his man in the dust for a deep touchdown reception.
“We got a lot of talent there,” Woodman said of his receiver room. “We’re young and developing, and we’re also bringing in some good freshmen too. It’s a group that we’re excited about, but going from high school to college, it’s a whole different ball game.”
Eyes on the D-line
Another high-profile departure from the Falcons may be Chrinovic Mukulu, a senior defensive lineman who far and away led the Falcons with 9.5 sacks last year and 14.5 tackles for loss. Big shoes to fill, but the Falcons like who they have. A few players looked poised to step into bigger roles in the trenches of the Falcons defense, which will be looking to up their 25 team sacks and 119.9 rushing yards surrendered per-game last year.
The D-line as a whole did a good job spilling runs to the outside and securing tackles on Friday. Izuchukwu Igwe was the standout in the spring game, with multiple pressures and a third-down sack to boot. Benjamin White, a true freshman last year, showed some bursts off the edge for a pressure. Randy Robinson and Chris Thompson, who both had starting roles last season and combined for 12.5 tackles for loss, also stood out, and they’ll be expected to do the same come the fall.
“Izu [Igwe], him and Randy Robinson, Chris Thompson, those are the guys who’ve been showing up every day and doing a good job for us this spring,” Woodman said.
Mixing and matching
With so many pieces to manage in an ever-evolving team landscape, it seems the Falcons are trying out some players in different spots than where they had been listed previously. One such shakeup came in the skill positions, where running back Kobe Harris lined up on the first snap of the spring game as a slot receiver.
As players grow and change on this young Falcons squad, Woodman and his staff are keeping open minds.
“We are experimenting with a few guys on each side of the ball,” Woodman said. “Nothing’s set in stone just yet. We do want to give a couple guys different opportunities, and try to mix and match just to get some of our better players out on the field. But overall nothing’s for sure yet.”
A good problem to have
As for the quarterbacks that played Friday, there was a lot of good. Maybe too much. The Falcons played four different quarterbacks throughout the 2021 season, due to a mixture of injuries and riding the hot hand. Then-redshirt freshman Connor Neal started week one, but it was true freshman Michael Floria who ended up with the most passing yards and passing touchdowns, with 1,456 and 16 over just six games played, good for 242.7 per game.
Neal, Isaac Allegretto, Floria, and Anthony Guercio all led scoring drives on Friday, with Guercio ripping off an 80-yard run to boot. There’s a long way to go till week one of next season, and the quarterback competition might have a long way to go until it’s settled too.
The Falcons got to show off what they’ve been working on for the past couple weeks, fans got a glimpse into what next season’s team will look like, and most importantly, nobody got hurt on Friday. A summer of offseason work lies ahead, but for now, Fairmont likes where they are.
“I think overall, the spring has gone very well,” Woodman said. “The biggest thing is we got out of it fairly healthy. We’ve still got a really young team, but we’ve gotten a lot of experience with them. Practicing a good bit these last weeks, overall it’s been a good stretch.”
