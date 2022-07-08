LOGAN, W.Va. — Fairmont shone on the field early in their little league state tournament game against Shady Spring, building a big lead in a hurry. But the bright start gave way to grey as storm clouds enveloped the sky, and the downpour began.
Fairmont’s opening round matchup in the West Virginia 8, 9, and 10 Little League State Tournament was postponed until Saturday due to weather conditions. Fairmont led 8-1 in the bottom of the first before the rain and thunder commenced.
Fairmont had batted around their entire lineup in the top of the first, with seven players accounting for the eight runs. Leadoff man Foxx Adair stepped up to bat twice in the inning, scoring two runs, drawing a walk, and whacking a bases-loaded hit which, after a throwing error, cleared the bases and left Adair on third base.
Adair, Merric Dotson, Colin Roberts, Trey Pethel, Brayden Evans, Bryce Ross, Amari Terry, and Asher Ely all scored in the inning, with the team drawing five walks in a calculated start to the game.
Many of the team’s runs came on passed balls, as Fairmont displayed heads-up base running in a big spot.
“Well I couldn’t imagine, really, a better start to the game,” Fairmont head coach Brad Ross said. “To come out and be able to put eight runs up like that. We were able to stay patient, and wait for pitches. We were smart on the bases and we were able to score a lot of runs just by stealing bases and taking advantage of passed balls.”
Despite their cool demeanor on the field, the players were amped up before the first pitch.
“They were ready to go,” Ross said. “They’d been chanting non-stop for probably a half hour before the game, staying ready, staying fired up. They were all very excited.”
In the bottom of the first, Fairmont displayed their defensive aptitude, with Pethel throwing out a runner on a steal attempt at second. Shady Spring did get a runner across after an error, and after five batters, the weather turned bad quickly.
Coaches and parents teamed up to cover the bases and mound as quickly as possible as pop-up tents blew onto the outfield. After a thorough drenching had nearly rendered the field into a pool, the game was called for the day.
Officials hope to pick the game up first thing Saturday, but the day’s forecast also calls for rain, leaving doubts about the weather conditions then as well.
Regardless of when the game is played, Ross is confident it won’t throw off his team.
“They’ll maintain that same level of excitement,” Ross said. “They kept it up all through the district tournament, and I imagine they’ll stay just as ready for this tournament even though this game got cut off. They’ll come in tomorrow knowing what kind of start they had today, so I think it’ll be easy for them to pick it right back up.”
Nevertheless, with all the Friday games preceding Fairmont’s cancelled — both at the state tournament’s Logan site and it’s Chapmanville site — the teams will have to adapt to a fluctuating schedule going forward through the bracket.
“It definitely effects everybody’s plans,” Ross said of the cancellation. “Could be potential doubleheaders now, if they try to finish up by the same dates. It effects the pitching most, because at this age these kids are only allowed a certain number of pitches in a day, with a certain amount of rest days afterwards. What this affects more than anything is the pitching.”
Fairmont and Shady Spring are in the “Mountaineer” bracket to start the state tournament, and whoever emerges victorious from their first-round game will go on to play the winner of Logan and Moorefield.
