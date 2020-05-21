BRIDGEPORT — In order to pay tribute to the career achievements of senior student-athletes in spring sports who had their seasons and/or careers abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain East Conference has instituted the Spring Senior Career Achievement Award for 2020. Seniors Jenny Stubbs (softball) and Joao Lucas Alves (men's tennis) were recognized from Fairmont State.
The award serves to acknowledge the outstanding athletic careers of student-athletes in spring sports who were not able to be recognized in their sport in the Spring of 2020, as well as paying tribute to their academic success and contributions to their teams and institutions during their careers.
Jenny Stubbs, a four-year starter for Fairmont State's softball team at third base, started and played in all 157 games of her career. She finished her career with a .309 batting average and a .429 slugging percentage. Stubbs also totaled 71 runs scored, 59 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and nine home runs during her career. She also tallied 167 putouts and 337 assists in the field from her third base spot.
Stubbs, a team captain for the Lady Falcons each of the past two seasons, was a four-time academic all-conference selection during her career. in 2018, she was also named first team All-MEC and earned first team All-Region honors from D2CCA and NFCA.
Alves, who is from Brazil, finished his career as a three-time all-conference first team selection for the Falcons' men's tennis team, as he was named All-MEC first team in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Alves won the MEC Freshman of the Year award in 2017.
Alves, who played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles all four years for the Falcons, helped lead Fairmont State to the 2017 MEC regular season title, the program's first in 27 years. Alves, who was named a team captain for Fairmont State this season, was also a NCAA Atlantic Regional qualifier in 2018. He was also a finalist for the MEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Alves was named to the Fairmont State Dean's List in each of his four years at the university and was a three-time MEC Commissioner's Honor Roll member in 2018-2020. He most recently won Fairmont State's Jasper H. Colebank Award for 2020, an award given annually to the male and female student-athlete who has done the most promote the best interest of Fairmont State athletics.
The full list of Spring Senior Career Achievement Award female recipients for each of the MEC schools are Jenna Witt, Concord University (softball); Kelsie Millner, Davis & Elkins College (softball); Jenny Stubbs, Fairmont State University (softball); Allison Paul, Frostburg State University (tennis); Paranda Uber, Glenville State College (softball); Taylor Olson, Notre Dame College (softball); Tricht Jocelyn, University of Charleston (track & field); Mykee Holtz, Urbana University (softball); Hannah Ramirez, West Liberty University (track & field); Kierstin Hensley, West Virginia State University (tennis); Caylee Painter, West Virginia Wesleyan College (track & field); Danielle Stewart, Wheeling University (track & field).
The full list of Spring Senior Career Achievement Award male recipients for each of the MEC schools are Adam Linkous, Concord University (baseball); Daniel Jarrell, Davis & Elkins College (track & field); Joao Lucas Alves, Fairmont State University (tennis); John Kerns, Frostburg State University (track & field); John Peloro, Glenville State College (baseball); Todd Marshall, Notre Dame College (baseball); Jack Mastandrea, University of Charleston (track & field); Robbie Guerrero, Urbana University (baseball)
Cory Wyttenbach, West Liberty University (track & field); Jared Hunt, West Virginia State University (baseball); Lucas Laipold, West Virginia Wesleyan College (tennis)
Josh Bell, Wheeling University (baseball).
