BRIDGEPORT — Fairmont State University finished third in the Mountain East Conference Commissioner’s Cup Standings for the second-consecutive year in 2019-20.
The University of Charleston has claimed the MEC Commissioner’s Cup for the abbreviated 2019-20 season, its fifth championship crown in the seven year history of the league. The MEC Commissioner’s Cup measures overall athletic excellence among its member schools based on each sponsored sports finish in the MEC standings.
The 2019-20 season will be denoted historically with an asterisk acknowledging the cancellation of spring competition due to COVID-19. Before the cancellation of spring sports, the MEC crowned champions in 15 of the 23 sports offered by the conference.
Fairmont State’s third-place finish in the Commissioner’s Cup standings was highlighted by a northern division championship by the women’s soccer team in the fall, and a pair of runner-up finishes by the men’s and women’s swim teams during the conference championship meet this winter. The men’s basketball team also added a third-place finish during the 2019-20 regular season, and the men’s golf team finished fourth during last fall’s golf championship at Glade Springs Resort.
Twelve of Fairmont State’s 17 athletics programs factored into this year’s rankings.
Charleston wins the cup for the third-straight year and captures its fifth title since the league began in 2013-14. UC finished atop the standings with an All-Sports rating of 0.83333. The Golden Eagles won conference titles in women’s golf, men’s cross country, men’s soccer and men’s indoor track and field. Charleston also boasted top-three finishes in the conference in five other sports.
Notre Dame finished runner-up (0.72170) winning conference championships in football and men’s swimming. Fairmont State was next (0.57203), followed by West Liberty (0.55682) in fourth. Davis & Elkins, in its first year in the league, rounded out the top five with a rating of 0.54478.
The standings are compiled utilizing an “all-sports rating.” This rating is determined by a formula that awards points to a school for its regular-season finish equal to the number of teams per sport sponsored by the MEC, and then divided by the number of sports offered by the institution. The final rating is a percentage of points acquired against the number of points available (average percentile finish in the standings of each sport sponsored by an institution).
83 Falcons earn MEC All-Academic recognition
BRIDGEPORT — Eighty-three Fairmont State University student-athletes earned academic honors from the Mountain East Conference on Thursday when the league office announced its All-Academic Team and Commissioner’s Honor Roll for winter and spring sports during the 2019-20 athletics season.
- Fairmont State’s winter and spring honorees included 42 student-athletes on the MEC All-Academic Team, while 41 others were named to the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Head coach John Light’s Falcon softball team led the department with 15 academic selections during 2020, including 11 members of the All-Academic Team and five on the academic honor roll. Phil Caruso’s baseball team and Stephanie Anderson’s women’s basketball team also tabbed 13 and 10 selections, respectively.
Acrobatics & Tumbling had nine student-athletes honored, while men’s swimming, women’s swimming and women’s tennis had eight student-athletes apiece that earned MEC academic honors. Men’s tennis (5), men’s basketball (4) and wrestling (3) also had athletes honored.
- To be a member of the All-MEC Academic Team, the student-athlete must be a member of the active roster and have a grade-point average of 3.70-4.00 in the semester of their championship season. To qualify for the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be a member of the active roster and post a grade-point average between 3.25-3.69 in the semester of their championship season.
Due to the nature of the spring semester, the grade-point averages used were from the Fall 2019 semester.
The winter and spring sports with honorees include: acrobatics & tumbling, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s swimming, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.
A record 1,016 student-athletes were honored by the MEC, including 474 who earned All-MEC Academic Team honors (3.70 or higher) in the sports included.
Fairmont State also had 70 student-athletes from seven fall sports honored back in January.
