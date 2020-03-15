Falcons' Bonner earns D2CCA All-Region honors

BRIDGEPORT — Fairmont State redshirt freshman guard Dale Bonner was named second team All-Atlantic Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association on Friday morning when the association announced its 2019-20 men’s basketball honors.
A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Bonner started all 30 games in his first season at Fairmont State, leading the Falcons in scoring (17.8), assists (5.3) and steals (2.3) this season. Bonner also finished second on the team in rebounding (4.8).
Bonner, the 2019-20 MEC Freshman of the Year, ranked first in the conference and fifth in the nation among freshman in scoring this season. He also became the first freshman in MEC history to be named first team All-MEC.
Bonner also had four double-doubles, ten 20-point scoring performances and ranked ninth in the nation in steals at 2.3 per game.
West Liberty’s Dalton Bolon has been named the Atlantic Region Player of the Year and headlines the 2019-20 D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball Team.
Joining Bolon on the All-Atlantic Region first team are Jake Biss of Shippensburg, Robbie Heath of West Chester, Malik Miller of IUP and Roger Ray of Livingstone. First team all-region selections are eligible for All-America recognition.
The second team consists of Phil Bledsoe of Glenville State, Dale Bonner of Fairmont State, Armoni Foster of IUP, John Paul Kromka of Pitt-Johnstown and Deaquan Williams of Lincoln. Nine different schools were represented on the all-region team with IUP, the sixth-ranked team in the country and the top-seeded team in the NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament, earning two selections.
Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Atlantic Region schools and conferences selected the two all-region teams. The process concludes with All-American selections announced later in the month. The Atlantic Region consists of schools from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Mountain East Conference and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, along with independents Bluefield State and Salem.
The team is sponsored by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
