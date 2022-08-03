MORGANTOWN — The television was flickering through the darkness of the night as I had fallen asleep on Tuesday, so Wednesday morning's arrival came at first light with the picture still there and words seemingly being slurred in the background.
Wiping the night's sleep from my eyes, I glared at the screen, my mind beginning to translate the words being spoken behind the picture of Vin Scully.
I made out, just a couple of days after having seen the Boston Celtics great Bill Russell had died at 88, that Scully had died at 94.
Vin Scully, 67 years the voice of the Brooklyn/LA Dodgers, so smooth, so malodorous, so suave ... the neighbor you would talk to about baseball across the backyard fence. Having grown up in New York in the 1950s, I was listening to games on the radio when he joined the Dodgers.
I would come to learn later that he, too, growing up in New York, had been a fan of the Giants but the chance to sit next to Red Barber in the Brooklyn radio booth as a professional far transcended his childhood loyalties.
I offered up this Tweet once my head was clear:
"When they carve out the Mt Rushmore of baseball broadcasters, they will put it at the top of Mt Everest and it will be only of Vin Scully. There have been other great ones but reserve small hills for them. Scully stood alone at the top. RIP, Vinny. 94. Great human being, too."
The art of sports broadcasting has been on the decline for some time. Too many events, too many trying to be what they are not, too many stats, too little access to the players ... where once we all had our own unique personal relationships with the players and knew what cereal they ate, what car they drove, their children's names, now we know only their OPS and ERA; the speed of their fastballs and the length and launch angle of their home runs.
But the hook that the games have on the fans is the personalities of those who play them, something being lost in the shuffle more and more each and every year.
To listen to Scully do a game was to sit next to Aesop as he tells you one of his fables.
Witness Scully's play-by-play account of a meaningless moment on the national "Game of the Week":
"Bumgarner tells a story which, in a sense reminds you of what it takes to be a big-league ball player," he begins, the camera focusing on Madison Bumgarner's face. "Two years ago, in spring training he and his wife were out roping cattle, which is what they do ... "
Bumgarner throws ... "The 1-1 pitch, sinker low, ball two, 2-and-1," says Scully, returning quickly to his story ... ," and they were startled by a large snake. Madison thought it was a rattlesnake, so he grabs an axe and he hacked the snake to pieces. There's something more to this story."
Scully returns to the game. "Two-one pitch, low, ball three, 3 and 1."
He then picks up his fable again.
"His wife, Ali, an expert field dresser, examined what was left of the snake and found two baby jack rabbits inside pieces of the snake and extracted them."
Reality again ... "Three-one pitch to Turner, waaay inside, ball four."
No hesitation, he picks up his tale once more.
"After she extracted them, a short while later, the Bumgarners noticed that one of the jack rabbits had moved slightly. It was alive. His wife brought the rabbit back to their apartment and for the next few days they kept it warm, bottle nursed it and as soon the rabbit was healthy enough, they released it into the wild.
"Madison said, 'Just think about how tough that rabbit was. First it gets eaten by a snake, then the snake gets chopped to pieces, then it gets picked up by people and lives. It's all true."
More of the game ... "Meanwhile, Hendricks a base hit to center, first and second nobody out."
But Scully wasn't through.
"I guess the moral of the whole story about the rabbit and the snake is you got to somehow survive, you got to somehow battle back. A lesson well taught for all of us."
If ever anyone brought a simple at bat or two to life in a better way, let me hear it.
But Scully didn't always need words. He effectively called upon Simon and Garfunkel's wonderful song "The Sound of Silence" to make the viewing or listening experience memorable ... whether it was a historic moment in baseball history or not.
In the 1988 World Series on national TV when Kirk Gibson limped out of the dugout on one good leg and hit a walk-off home run to win Game 1 and ignite a Dodger sweep, Scully remained silent for more than a minute after Gibson swung and struggled his way around the bases on a leg that didn't work while the Dodger Stadium crowd went off into delirium.
You watched not as a television viewer, but as part of the crowd, Scully letting you at home soak up the flavor of the moment they were experiencing at the ballpark.
But he didn't need a World Series to work his magic.
Maybe three decades ago, Cubs vs. Pirates, Game of the Week. The batter was R.J. Reynolds, a workmanlike outfielder for the Pirates, batting in the bottom of the ninth against Chicago left-hander Jamie Moyer.
The clip picks it up with the camera on Moyer, Reynolds at the plate, winding up, pitching and Reynolds swinging and hitting a long fly ball that carries out of the park for a walk-off home run. Again, the crowd goes wild. Reynolds circles the bases ... and not a peep from Scully.
Not on the pitch, not on the swing, not on the flight of the ball or the slow trot around the bases.
Finally, not until Reynolds crosses home plate and heads to does Scully rejoins the moment.
"So, Al Nipper has the victory --or the possibility of one -- get away and Jamie Moyer serves up a home run to put the Pirates out in front," Scully says as the camera zooms into the dugout where Reynolds is now sitting.
"R.J. Reynolds is asked to take a curtain call," Scully says
Reynolds doesn't move, so Scully goes on. "Reynolds rarely sees action against left-handers. He never started against a left-hander all last year. He only had a couple of at bats against a left-hander this year."
With that, Reynolds takes the cue from the crowd, steps out of the Three Rivers Stadium dugout, waves briefly to the crowd.
"And R.J. takes his call," says Scully.
And that was that.
The man had a flair for the dramatic and was given thousands of opportunities to display it from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax and his perfect game, but his flair was in the fact that he had enough confidence that he could let the moment speak for itself, not letting his ego get in the way of the moment like so many of the egomaniacal play-by-play voices feel they need to do.
Tributes poured in on social media all day, but it was the trailblazing Claire Smith, a Hall of Fame writer herself, who put it best when she Tweeted:
"Yes, there is crying in baseball. For the great ones, you shed more than a tear. You cry a river. Rest In Peace, Vin Scully. It's a beautiful day in Heaven and there are Hall of Famers waiting for you to call their game on the Elysian Fields."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.