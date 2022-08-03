Los Angeles Dodgers television play-by-play announcer Vin Scully rehearses before a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on July 3, 2002. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94.