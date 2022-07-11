RACHEL — Inside North Marion High, the Bob DeVaul Memorial Basketball Clinic combined good times with good lessons and a good cause.
With proceeds benefitting Alzheimer’s research, the clinic went off without a hitch Saturday, with over 100 local youths getting to learn the game and watch an impressive collection of talent take to the hardwood.
Plenty of great players has graced North Marion’s gym, but with past and present WVU basketball and football players, players from other colleges, and players from professional teams all congregating in one spot Saturday, the clinic was a rare experience that took a sizeable effort to put together.
“The community was great,” Robert DeVaul, a prime force in creating the Bob DeVaul Memorial Basketball Clinic, said. “Mannington, Fairmont, Morgantown, so many areas gave a lot. My brother Danny took care of operations, and did a lot to bring this together.
“We reached out to a lot of people. I was talking to somebody earlier and I said ‘Not very many places can you come and see four or five guys that’ve probably played in the NFL.’ We had three guys that’ve played in the NBA that were here. Guys from And-1 Mixtape, that’ve been on ESPN, dunk contests. It was crazy the amount of people that came out to support it and gave back to the community.”
Robert DeVaul, alongside his siblings, made the memorial clinic a reality after their father, Bob DeVaul, passed away earlier this year. After DeVaul had devoted much of his life to supporting youth sports, his children wanted to honor him by continuing that work.
The turnout, though, went far beyond what Robert DeVaul had projected.
“When we started I thought, I have 30 kids that play basketball with me throughout the year, so maybe we’ll have 30 show up,” DeVaul said. “We had over 100 kids sign up, plus some showed up that we didn’t have registered. We turned nobody away, it was just fantastic.”
The large turnout cemented another reason why DeVaul wanted to create the clinic — seeing a need for youth recreation in the community.
It was a need that the community itself rose to address.
“Expectations were high, and I think we exceeded expectations because of the people that helped,” DeVaul said. “We had 50 volunteer shirts, and I ran out within the first hour that I showed up, just because so many people wanted to help.
“They made this possible, they made this a great experience for the kids to be here. Every kid that came in had a great time, everybody was happy, the players told me it was great. I think we met the expectations if not exceeded them.”
Helping out at the camp, or engaging in exhibitions afterwards, were too many notables to list. They included North Marion coaches Mike Parrish and Steven Harbert, current WVU players such as Erik Stevenson, Patrick Suemnick, Isis Beh and Sarah Bates, former players such as Joe Alexander and Taevon Horton, members of the Harlem Wizards, and WVU football stars Zach Frazier, Dante and Darius Stills.
The instructional portion of the clinic wrapped up at around 1 p.m., after which all were able to watch a 3-point contest, slam dunk contest, and exhibition game involving members of the Wizards and WVU ballers.
Before the contest, kids got to interact with players like Alexander, the 8th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, and listen to some words of wisdom from the pro player.
“For the younger kids, I just tried to teach them about basketball,” Alexander said after the day was over. “But for the older kids, I talked to them about how to motivate yourself, and how to use basketball as a vehicle to grow as people.”
Alexander knew the DeVaul family — he and Robert DeVaul had been friends since 2008 — and his participation was another example of the clinic benefitting from some good will.
“Reached out to [Alexander], and I’ll be honest with you, obviously he’s a professional athlete and usually charges speaking fees, and he volunteered his time to come in,” DeVaul said. “Just because he wanted to give back and he knew my dad and he wanted to make an impact on these kids. It was awesome. The kids got to talk to someone who was drafted 8th overall, and they spent time with him and hung out with him and took pictures with him.”
With support from local groups in the surrounding towns, and with newly-formed partnerships with corporate sponsors such as Honey-Baked Ham, DeVaul is hopeful the event can become a yearly occurrence.
“We want to make it every year,” DeVaul said. “We want to keep giving back to the community. The whole thing was free. The kids got a shirt, they learned a lot, we fed them, the whole event was free, and I think it was fantastic.”
