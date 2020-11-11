FAIRMONT — The regular season is over and five Big 10 teams are moving on in their quest for a state championship.
That is if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t get in the way.
Bridgeport is the conference’s lone Class AAA playoff team. The Indians are No. 5 and are slated to host No. 12 Washington on Saturday.
No. 6 Fairmont Senior leads the Class AA representatives and will host No. 11 Braxton County. No. 16 Elkins travels to take on No. 1 Sissonville. Both of those games are scheduled for Friday night.
No. 8 Robert C. Byrd will host No. 9 Poca and No. 10 North Marion will travel to No. 7 Keyser. Those two contests are scheduled to be played on Sunday, Nov. 15.
The RCB and North Marion games depend on the color-coded state COVID map that will be released on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King wrapped up the regular season as the conference’s leading rusher with 1,500 yards.
Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael is second with 1,098, followed by Bridgeport’s Cam Cole with 1,088 and Liberty’s Raiden Childers (744) and Sayveon Beafore (714).
King leads the conference in touchdown runs with 21.
Hunter Kuhn will finish the regular season as North Marion’s leading rusher and East Fairmont was paced by Will Sarsfield with 390.
The Polar Bears’ Michael is the conference’s leading passer with 1,768 yards.
He is trailed by three quarterbacks who have topped 1,000-yard passing this season
RCB’s Xavier Lopez has 1,656, North’s Brody Hall has 1,430 and Lincoln’s David Tate has 1,115. East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks rounds out the Top 5 with 893.
Michael leads the way in touchdown passes with 23.
North Marion’s Tariq Miller continues to hold off RCB’s Bryson Lucas on the receiving leaderboard.
Miller has 42 receptions, but that number will climb (see note at end). Lucas is in second with 41 and Lincoln’s Zach Snyder and Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison are tied for third with 28. East Fairmont’s Alex Culp is currently in fifth with 23.
Miller also leads the conference in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
RCB’s King seems to have wrapped up the scoring title with 144 points.
Bridgeport’s Cole is second with 86, followed by Liberty’s Beafore (76) and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore and Elkins’ Rodney Vandevender tied with 72 points each.
The Flying Eagles’ Cameron Clark is the conference’s leading kicker with 43 points.
Note: The previous statistics as well as the list on this page do not include North Marion’s latest victory over Liberty. Attempts were made to get that information before press time but were unsuccessful. They will be updated as soon as that information becomes available.
