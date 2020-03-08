MORGANTOWN – West Virginia is seeded sixth in the Big 12 Championships which begin Wednesday in Kansas City with the Mountaineers’ first game against No. 3 seed Oklahoma, a team that beat them twice during the regular season.
That game is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday with the winner scheduled to play the winner of No. 2 seed Baylor, a team the Mountaineers conquered at home on Saturday, 74-64, against the winner of the play-in game between TCU and Kansas State.
One suspects you will get no argument that owning a No. 6 seed does not reflect the kind of team WVU put on the court this season, winning 21 games and losing 10 against one of the nation’s toughest schedules, but you are what you are and the Mountaineers youth and inconsistency led to a slump which produced six losses in seven games and cost them any chance at catching either regular-season champion Kansas or Baylor.
But they put things together to end on a high note, winning on the road at Iowa State and then finding their personality to beat Baylor, the nation’s No. 4 team.
They ride the wave of a mini-win streak into the tournament with hopes of making a run toward the Big 12 Championship game, which would put them in position to be launched into a decent seed in the NCAA Tournament.
How, however, can they accomplish that? What are the five most important areas they most improve upon or excel at to make a tournament run?
Let’s take a look at it:
No. 1: Play defense
The heart of this team, and in fact the heart of any Bob Huggins team, is its defense. They are big and physical and can wear on an opponent and the statistics show that area is a must if they are to win against quality teams.
When WVU gives up 70 or more points in a game, the team’s record is 2-6. When the Mountaineers hold opponents to fewer than 70 points, that record is 19-4.
You don’t have to be a genius to figure the value of defense to this team.
WVU has scored 70 or more points in only 13 games this year, including in only two of the final nine games the team played.
No. 2: Make free throws
How important is this? Do you have to ask? Did you watch the Baylor game?
Even though Derek Culver continued through his strange free throw shooting slump that now shows him making just 51.7 percent for the year by going 0-for-6, WVU’s other players went 24 of 28 from the foul line, including making 20 of their last 23 to put the win away.
The team actually can shoot free throws, even though it ranks last in the Big 12 in free throw shooting percentage. Sean McNeil has made 81.1 percent of his free throws, Taz Sherman 86.4 percent of his, Deuce McBride 74.7 percent of his, and Jordan McCabe 76 percent of his.
Even Oscar Tshiebwe has become a force at the line, hitting 70.8 percent.
But then there’s Culver.
“Derek has got to start making free throws,” Coach Bob Huggins stressed after Baylor picked him out to be fouled, forcing him to leave him on the bench down the stretch of the game. “Let’s be honest. He makes them in practice.”
The astonishing thing is, Culver can make free throws. He made 14 of 16 against Texas Tech, but since then he has made 14 of 49, a piddling 28.6 percent of the free throws.
No. 3: Pound the ball inside
WVU is not a good outside shooting team. Huggins thought they would be coming into the season, went out got McNeil and Sherman, two of the top junior college shooters in the nation last year to assure they would able to hit jump shots.
But it hasn’t happened.
West Virginia is hitting just 28.6 percent of its shots, by far the worst in the conference.
So why bother? If you pay attention to analytics, note that Tshiebwe and Culver — the inside players — are hitting 52.3 percent of their combined shots, almost all of it inside.
Few of us were math majors, but look at it this way...if you tackle 1,000 3-point shots and make 28.6 percent of them you will score 858 points. If you let Culver and Tshiebwe shoot 1000 inside shots you will get – yes, two tired players – but 1,046 points, almost 200 hundred more points.
That doesn’t count the numerous times they will be fouled — and they will be fouled.
They have taken 320 of WVU’s 742 free throws this year.
No. 4: Protect the ball
When you have 383 assists and 447 turnovers you are not doing a very good job of protecting the basketball.
WVU lost to Texas Tech by eight points and turned the ball over 22 times. West Virginia lost to last-place Kansas State and turned it over 18 times.
The Mountaineers lost twice to Kansas. In one game, they had seven assists and 16 turnovers. The second time, they had 10 assists and 19 turnovers. You can’t play the nation’s top team and beat them with 17 assists and twice as many turnovers (35) in two games.
And it isn’t just a point guard problem. In fact, Culver and Tshiebwe have combined for 124 turnovers while McBride, McCabe and Brandon Knapper have 105 turnovers.
No. 5: Think of Kansas City as home
OK, it isn’t the Coliseum and Kansas, of course, will always be the crowd favorite.
But they don’t play the tournament in Allen Fieldhouse, where the Jayhawks are nearly unbeatable.
The road has been poison for the Mountaineers, going 14-2 at home and just 4-8 in true road games.
But the Mountaineers can take solace in a 3-0 record on neutral courts which including a huge win over Ohio State in Columbus, so it’s not unreasonable to think that this young team is capable of finding winning ways in a building that is neither home nor away to any team.
The three teams they defeated on neutral courts were good teams – Ohio State at 21-9, Wichita State at 22-8 and Northern Illinois at 18-13 and MAC regular-season champion. That’s a combined 61-30 record for those teams.
