FAIRMONT — Former Fairmont Senior High star and 2018 boys’ basketball West Virginia state player of the year Taevon Horton has found a new home as he continues his college career on the hardwood.
On Thursday, Horton was welcomed by the University of Pikeville in Kentucky as one of the basketball program’s 12 new players heading into the 2020-21 season. UPIKE will be the third different school Horton has played for in college since graduating from Fairmont Senior High in the spring of 2018. Horton began his college career as a preferred walk-on for coach Bob Huggins at WVU as a freshman before transferring to junior college Missouri State University-West Plains for his sophomore year.
Now, he’ll join coach Tigh Compton’s program at UPIKE for his third collegiate season.
“Taevon has played at the highest level of college basketball and his experience will be huge for us,” Compton said in a release. “He’s very athletic and can really shoot it from 3. The thing we love the most is his desire to guard on the defensive end. Taevon will fit into our style of play really well.”
Horton, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season at Missouri State-West Plains. He made 61 3-pointers and shot 37 percent from deep. In his freshman season at WVU, Horton played in 11 games, including one start against Texas.
While at Fairmont Senior, Horton led the Polar Bears to consecutive Class AA state championship games in his final two seasons, including a state title as a junior in 2017.
Horton, who was an all-state first team selection in both his junior and senior seasons, was named the Bill Evans award winner as the state high school player of the year as a senior in 2018. He led the Polar Bears with a team-best 19.9 points a game on 50 percent shooting.
Horton also recorded 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game and was best known as a vicious man-to-man defender.
