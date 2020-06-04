Former FSHS standout Dobbs comes home to Fairmont State

FAIRMONT — One of Fairmont’s brightest former high school basketball stars is back in the Friendly City, this time to compete in the college ranks. Zyon Dobbs, a former standout for Fairmont Senior High, is coming home, recently announcing his decision to transfer to Fairmont State University and join coach Tim Koenig’s Falcons.
Dobbs, a 2019 FSHS graduate, committed to play basketball at James Madison University last June, but after one season with the Dukes, he had a change of heart and announced in May he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.
“When I first entered the portal, [Koenig] was one of the first coaches to reach out, and we talked on the phone for about an hour talking about basketball and talking about Fairmont,” Dobbs said. “It was kind of crazy because Coach Koenig said when he first called me that he had other people call him and say he should really reach out, so it was pretty cool that the people in this community have that trust in me.”
Dobbs said Koenig’s personal involvement in the recruiting process made a big impression on him. To have the head coach of a program contact him directly and be so genuine about his would-be place in the program was almost an affirmation for Dobbs in choosing Fairmont State.
“Coach Koening, he kept it real with me,” said Dobbs, who estimated about 30 different schools reached out to him, with the majority being either Division II or junior college programs. “He said he wasn’t guaranteeing me any minutes or any spot — everyone has to work for it. That’s what I liked about what he was telling me.”
The appeal for Dobbs returning to his hometown, where he etched a record-setting career with the Polar Bears, was another obvious draw for Koenig and the Falcons in their recruitment efforts.
“Obviously the location and being with my family and being able to watch my little brother play as well was another big factor,” said Dobbs, whose little brother, Zycheus will be a high school freshman next year. “And Fairmont State has a good team and I’ll be going to a program that has a chance to win championships as well.”
Dobbs joins a Fairmont State program with a rich history that Koenig added to in his first season as the Falcons’ coach. Last season Koenig led the team to a 23-7 record, including a 16-6 mark in Mountain East Conference play, and an NCAA Atlantic Regional appearance before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dobbs, meanwhile, spent last season battling for playing time as a freshman at James Madison, a Division-I program in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference. Dobbs finished the 2019-20 season having played 115 minutes in 17 games while averaging 1.4 points a game.
“This year was definitely a learning experience for me. There were times when I played a good amount and then there were times when I didn’t even see the court. I learned to take full advantage of my opportunity when it comes and practice and work hard every day because you never know when that chance is going to come,” said Dobbs, who tallied season highs of 22 minutes and nine points in a November game against Shenandoah. “It was tough to leave, but it was in my best interest. I just wanted to be happy and be able to contribute on the court as well.”
Dobbs’ time on the floor is likely to take a sizable leap with the Falcons, and he said he’s already somewhat equipped to thrive in Fairmont State’s up-tempo style of pressure defense and pushing the ball in transition.
While at Fairmont Senior High, Dobbs was masterful at controlling a game’s pace and bending to his team’s preference. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Dobbs possesses the size and athleticism to grab-and-go off opponent misses, and when the game slows down to a half-court grind, he displayed a sort of indefinable knack for getting to his spots and collapsing opposing defenses during his time with the Polar Bears. And defensively, Dobbs was a menace in FSHS coach David Retton’s full-court pressure schemes, harnessing a rare blend of technique, physicality, effort and toughness to pester opposing ball handlers all the way up the floor.
“They play a fast pace at JMU as well so I know I can come in and press, run the floor well and play at that fast pace they play at Fairmont,” he said. “And my jumpshot at JMU got a lot better. I shoot the ball a lot better now than what I used to be able to.”
Dobbs’ past career at the high school level was flush full of accolades and accomplishments with the Polar Bears. Perhaps the most impressive feat as well as the most fitting during his time at FSHS was that he became the first West Virginia high school boys’ basketball player ever to start in four state championship games.
Over the course of his four seasons, Dobbs recorded over 1,000 career points, over 500 career assists and earned Class AA all-state first team honors three times as well as an honorable mention selection. He compiled a career record of 99-11 (.900), and won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017.
Dobbs joins Fairmont State as a rising sophomore and will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Falcons.
“I just want to bring toughness to the team. I’m not trying to be the person who shoots all of the shots, I’m trying to get my teammates involved and then score when it’s there,” Dobbs said. “I’m just looking to get on the court and contribute in any way I can.”
