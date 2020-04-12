MORGANTOWN – Cleo Kevin “Boo” McLee, a hard-hitting linebacker for West Virginia University’s football team from 2002 to 2006 has died, according to the school’s sports information department.
No other details were available.
McLee, 36, played with the Los Angeles Rams and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL after his career ended at WVU.
McLee is a former teammate of current WVU defensive backs coach Jahmail Addae.
Mortty Ivy, a former teammate of McLee’s, put this on Facebook:
“Crazy just talked to u a week ago on here. Gone but never forgotten. Thanks for showing me how to be a LB. Took me under ur wing as a freshman. Roommate for home and away games. once Mountaineer always Mountaineer love u bro.”
McLee finished his WVU career with 158 tackles, 23.5 for losses.
In 2019 McLee pleaded guilty to five counts of federal bank robbery charges in Pittsburgh after being apprehended as he about to rob a bank in 2017 after being under surveillance.
-----
Brandon Knapper has officially ended his career at West Virginia, announcing that he is transferring to Eastern Kentucky.
Knapper was a disappointment during his time at WVU after coming out of South Charleston.
Injured his first year, he took his redshirt. His freshman year he averaged 5.0 points a game but this year slipped to 2.6 points per game and shot only 26.7 percent from the floor.
Knapper reunites himself with Coach A.W. Hamilton, for whom he played at Hargrave Military before coming to WVU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.