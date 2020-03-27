Four Marion County athletes named to Big-10 boys' basketball all-conference team

FAIRMONT – A fair number of us has been told at least once in life that there’s a silver lining in every gray cloud.
As cliche as the idiom is, it’s the type of sentiment that perhaps means more than ever as student-athletes across the state and country have seen their seasons cut short and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For local programs North Marion and Fairmont Senior, each had the opportunity to write happy endings to a pair of very different yet equally inspiring seasons ripped away as the basketball postseason is currently on hold and may not be made up.
But both programs – as well as East Fairmont, who was eliminated by Fairmont Senior in the sectional semifinals – can take some solace in the fact that they have athletes recognized for their talents across the region. Four Marion County athletes from the three schools have been named to the Big 10 All-Conference boys’ basketball team.
North Marion senior Gunner Murphy and junior Praise Chukwudozie were named first-team all conference alongside Fairmont Senior junior Jaelin Johnson. East Fairmont senior Luke Pollock, meanwhile, was named second-team all conference for his efforts.
“Last year, I was a first-team all-conference guy, and my senior year, it was just trying to get better and see what I could do more for the team. I kind of got us back to the regional final game, and I was kind of looking forward to playing in that game and seeing if we could make a state tournament appearance ... but to accomplish what we’ve accomplished is pretty good,” Murphy said.
“It felt good – even though the season was cut out, it felt like we were right there, that we were doing our best, playing our best basketball, and it felt like we could make a run for it. I was really glad to see I made the list after all the hard work I put in,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Murphy were leaders for their teams in terms of on-court production, with each leading their respective squads in scoring and also contributing heavily on the boards.
Murphy finished the season with an efficient 20.8 points per game while finishing second on the team with a solid 6.4 rebounds per game. Johnson, meanwhile, led his team in both categories with 19.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
“I’ve always kind of been a shooter, a guy that can score from the perimeter, but this off-season I kind of worked on scoring a little closer around the basket. I could kind of score at all three levels this year, and it really elevated my game. I think that’s what took me to the next level,” Murphy said.
“At the beginning of the season my coach pulled me aside and told me I was going to be one of the captains of the team, so I took a big leap from the beginning of the year. And I told my team, all the guys, if it comes down to it you can trust me, and I’ll try to make the best plays ... things didn’t always happen that way, but we had a good fight this year I think, and I felt like the team had their trust in me and that helped me a lot ... and when times came down to it, I really stepped it up for the team knowing I had their trust,” Johnson said.
