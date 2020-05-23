RACHEL — After three-plus decades of investing in the game and 13 seasons coaching on the court he once called home as a player, the time is right for North Marion boys' basketball head coach Chris Freeman to finally walk away. Freeman, who has either played or coached basketball every hoops season for the past 32 years, has officially resigned as the Huskies' head coach, and, at least for now, cut his ties with the game.
"Basketball has meant a lot to me, and in the past 32 years, it's taken me all over the place. It's meant a lot, but I think now is the time to spend time with my kids and my family," Freeman said. "I've got a 9-year-old, soon-to-be 7-year-old and a 2-year-old and I've just been thinking the past couple of years about them starting to get involved in activities and I really wanted to be a part of that with them. I told somebody the other day, 'I want my kids to call me 'Dad.' I don't want them to know me as 'Coach.'"
Freeman played basketball from the second grade through all four years of college, including his junior and senior seasons at Fairmont State University. He then immediately got into coaching as a graduate assistant at Fairmont State for two seasons and then as an assistant coach to Tyrone Asterino at East Fairmont High for the following two seasons. He got his first head coaching job at Hundred High School the next season where he coached for one season before returning to his alma mater of North Marion. In his 13 seasons as Huskies' coach, Freeman compiled a 139-138 record and led NMHS to a state tournament berth in 2013 when North Marion defeated Webster County in a double overtime classic in the regional co-final. His 139 total wins are the most in program history.
"My goal when I got back to North Marion was just to give back to the school and the kids," said Freeman, who attended NMHS from 1995-98 and was an all-state honorable mention selection in both basketball and football as a senior. "North Marion is a special place for me, and there are a lot of people who have done a lot of great things for me there, and I just wanted the chance to give back to the community."
"Coach Freeman, he's a former Husky who came back to coach and we always appreciate that. He's done a great job with the program over the past 13 years," said North Marion athletic director and girls' basketball coach Mike Parrish. "He coached my son (Micah) who had a great career and learned a lot not just about basketball but about being a man and responsibility.
"That's how (Freeman) has ran his program over the years and that's how it should be."
Freeman, who scored 885 career points in his North Marion playing career to rank 10th all-time in program history, has lifted the Huskies program to new heights in the past four seasons. Over that span, Freeman has guided North Marion to four-consecutive sectional title games and four regional co-final appearances. This past season, Freeman's Huskies recorded the second most wins in a single season in program history en route to a 19-5 overall record and a fourth straight regional co-final appearance before the season was cancelled abruptly the day of the team's regional co-final matchup with Keyser due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A win against Keyser in the regional would have given the Huskies their first state tournament berth since 2013 and the second during Freeman's 13-year head coaching tenure at NMHS.
"I've coached some really great kids and some really great players. I think in the last four years we've had a heck of a run, and I think next year's team has a chance to be very good as well, so I don't think I'm leaving the cupboard bare so to speak," Freeman said. "I love coaching — I love November to March, I love getting the kids prepared and I love the competitiveness from the coaching aspect of it. But there's an offseason grind that I think people don't fully understand, and it really takes away from your family."
From summer's three-week live practice period to summer leagues to various offseason tournaments as well as non-basketball-related responsibilities, such as fundraising, the out-of-season workload was taking valuable family time away from Freeman, he said. "There's all this other stuff that goes into coaching besides coaching," he said, "and I wanted to spend more of that time with my family."
"In 32 years, I've never had a basketball season off. I've never had a Christmas break, I've never had a Thanksgiving break. I don't know what that's like."
Looking back at his 13 seasons as coach of the Huskies, Freeman expressed his gratitude to his former players and assistant coaches, the North Marion High administration, including current principal, Rusty DeVito and former principal, the late Judd Ashcraft, and his own former high school coach, Warren Baker. "Without him, I probably wouldn't have been doing any of this," Freeman said of Baker.
Freeman is hoping to get one last chance at representing North Marion on the sidelines as a sort final goodbye in the state's annual North-South all-star game scheduled for June 12. Freeman, along with Pendleton County's Ryan Lambert, were selected as the coaches of the North squad last month.
"Hopefully we can get that in and that can be my last game," said Freeman of the North-South game, which is up in the air due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm honored to be able to coach in that and coach (NMHS senior) Gunner (Murphy) one more time. That's going to be a special day for me if we're able to get that in."
As Freeman hopes to take a final bow, North Marion will immediately begin its search and interviews for the program's next coach with the three-week period scheduled to begin in just over a month, Parrish said. "We'll just have to wait to see who all applies and then we'll go from there," Parrish said. "I'm not going to put any names out there."
Parrish and the North Marion administration, however, have had an idea for some time that the 2019-20 season may be Freeman's last. "Last year he sort of gave an indication this would probably be his last year. When you got three young kids at home, it takes a lot of time away," Parrish said.
"Ideally I was going to finish out the season, resign, do a banquet and then be done and turn it over," Freeman said, "but when no one knew if we were going to play the state tournament, it took me forever to be able to do it."
Freeman left the door open for a possible return to coaching in the future, either at North Marion, somewhere else, or possibly in an offseason coaching role. "I may not get out of it completely. I may surface back up," Freeman said. "If my son or daughters get involved with it, I'm sure I'll be back around."
For now, though, Freeman is fully at peace with his decision to walk away from the game and treasure the moments he may have missed if he continued coaching. Along with the precious additional time with his wife and three children, Freeman said he'll likely get back into trout fishing and spend time at his cabin in the mountains. He also said he may have some interest in doing some radio work for North Marion's game broadcasts.
Whatever the case, after decades of various roles and successes within the game of basketball, Freeman is finally ready to take a timeout and enjoy a bit of a breather.
"For now I'm going to take a little break and spend time with my family and hit the mountains and fish," Freeman said. "I'm just gonna relax a little bit."
