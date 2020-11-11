MORGANTOWN — The first time most people really knew how good West Virginia’s freshman offensive lineman Zach Frazier was during the opening game of this 2020 season against Eastern Kentucky.
Oh, they had heard a lot about him as he came up through the ranks at Fairmont Senior, an all-state lineman, who, in his down time, won four straight state wrestling championships.
And they had heard about him in the preseason, the way he came into camp and impressed right from the start with his smarts, his desire, his long arms and his athleticism.
But he was a freshman, and offensive lineman just don’t play very often as freshmen. See, the guys on the other side of the ball — the defenders — are bigger, stronger, and more experienced. Freshmen are being thrown into a game that moves at a far faster pace and is far more complicated.
In that first game, though, as WVU coach Neal Brown suspended a number of players, including a starting offensive lineman, there was Frazier in the starting lineup, not as a center, but at left guard. So how much could you expect of him?
Then came that first play.
WVU senior defensive tackle Darius Stills, who came out of Fairmont Senior, too, and became an All-Big 12 defensive player, was on the sideline watching that play.
That was when he knew just how special Frazier would be.
“The first snap he played here I knew,” Stills said. “He pancaked one of the other D-linemen easily and I thought, ‘He’s going to be a great player here.’ Just watch out for Zach, he has a chance to go to the next level, for sure.”
In truth, Stills knew Frazier was special long before that. He’d seen Frazier as a young player at Fairmont Senior coming along. He saw Frazier move from eighth grade to high school and he did it, according to Stills, without missing a beat...or a block.
“He’s very advanced, very mature for his age. He’s just got to continue growing and he’ll be a great player,” Stills said.
Of course, so was Stills and his brother, Dante, who plays next to him on the defensive line.
The two, with Frazier, on the other side, have been key to the improvement of Neal Brown’s team from the first year to the second.
Frazier, for example, threw a key block on Leddie Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run in overtime that gave WVU a win over Baylor 27-21 on Oct. 3.
“Man, I’m just glad we won that game,” Darius Stills said. “It was one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in. We watch our highlights a lot.”
Frazier didn’t come in thinking about redshirting or playing in mop-up time. He came in trying to win a place on the roster where he would be able to contribute right away.
“It was my goal to start coming in. Even in camp I didn’t know if it was going to happen, but I got an opportunity and went with it,” he said.
The Stills brothers played a large part in him not being lost early.
“They definitely gave me a lot of confidence going through camp, telling me I was doing things right,” Frazier said.
And as he advanced through the season, the Stills brothers added to his abilities...although there were times when these two let him know that he had a lot to learn.
“I go against the Stills in practice,” Frazier said. “They got me in practice a lot, made me look bad. I got them a few times, and when I did, it made me confident that I could go against anyone...but they win more than I do.”
They should, as two of the best D-linemen in the Big 12.
It isn’t only the Stills who have helped Frazier along. Senior center Chase Behrndt has been his mentor on the offensive line.
“Chase IDs the defensive fronts,” Frazier said. “He tells me where to go. I don’t have to worry too much about how they line up. We figure it out while out there.”
It’s a learning period all freshmen go through. The thing is, Frazier has had to learn on the job...while also playing two positions.
But he had good training.
“My dad helped a lot,” he said. “He played college ball at Fairmont State and has worked with me since grade school. He helped me with the plays we ran in high school. I felt I had a better understanding because of my dad.”
And Mountaineer strength coach, Mike Joseph, also once a football player at Fairmont State, is a close friend of the family and also helped Frazier along the way.
Still, when he got to WVU he had to learn a new system and do it at two positions. That, he says, wasn’t a real problem.
“I learned center first. When you learn to play center, you know what everyone is going to do,” Frazier said. “And when I’m at center, Chase is in at guard and can help out”
