FAIRMONT — It has been used as slang for lengthy recorded conversations. It has been part of the branding of Apple’s newest wave of earbuds. It’s even the name of Games of Thrones’ most loyal squire. Be it podcasts, Airpods or Podrick Payne, the word “pod” has carried all sorts of meanings in conversations and discussions.
In the past two weeks, though, the term “pod” has cropped up in another context. It has emerged to the forefront of West Virginia’s prep sports lexicon.
The idea of “pods” was at the base of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s gradual phase-in for the return of prep sports when it was initially released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s now become the primary group identifier for coaches and athletes, overruling past group associations of one’s position or graduating class.
In the WVSSAC’s developed three-phase return plan for prep sports this summer, the creation of “pods” — groups of student-athletes — stemmed from statewide and national restrictions on group gathering sizes and attempts to limit the amount of people a single person came in contact with during the COVID-19 pandemic. Phase I of the WVSSAC’s three-phase plan for prep sports stated pods were limited to 10 athletes or less, and that those athletes must stay in, and only in, their original 10-person pods throughout the first two phases, which allowed for conditioning and strength training but no sport-specific activities.
The stipulations and guidelines from the WVSSAC regarding pods has put high school coaches and their staffs through a rigmarole of procedures, protocols and overall logistical maneuvering as they’ve attempted to finally, after a three-plus-month layoff, reunite with their players.
“We’ve met, we’ve talked, and we’ve gotten on the same page so everybody knows what the protocols are, who has which pod, all the paperwork, copies of workouts…,” said East Fairmont second-year football coach Shane Eakle of his staff’s alignment as the Bees began workouts this past Monday.
Most prevalent in football because of the size of the roster, coaches and athletes are traversing unfamiliar ground with the layout of such pods. Workout schedules now run all day for teams in spaced out one-hour time slots as opposed to one two-hour time block. Coaching staffs are splintered into individual assistants overseeing one pod’s workout until it’s time for the next assistant coach and their pod of players. Teammates are split up. Fields and workout areas are strictly sectioned off. Athletes and coaches arrive and leave for workouts with the organization of a school fire drill.
“We kind of had to sit down with the school administration and say geographically what do we have to do to make sure we meet the guidelines in terms of distance apart,” Eakle said. “It took a little bit of brainstorming and then making sure we got things mapped out so we can keep the flow right with roads being blocked off, giving parents a pick-up point so we don’t intersect, etc.”
Fairmont Senior, for example, under coach Nick Bartic, has designated gates for athletes and coaches to enter and exit for pods scheduled back-to-back, and as athletes arrive for their workouts while the prior one is wrapping up, each stands in a parking space to maintain proper distancing guidelines. On the field, Bartic and the FSHS staff has essentially turned the turf field at East-West Stadium into a series of 6-yard-wide vertical lines during workouts to maintain that distancing.
“We just use those markers across the turf and that’s everybody’s lane,” said Bartic. “So everything we’re doing is in vertical lanes. Different cone drills (box, shuttles, Ms, Vs) are now modified into different movements linearly. Everything is going in a vertical fashion down the field.”
Such workout alterations may be one of the more extreme adjustments for coaches when it comes to pods during the phase-in, but there are so many layers to even scheduling workouts and assigning players and coaches to their specific pods. Each of Marion County’s three football programs at East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion have split up a ballpark range of 40-50 players into five separate pods, meaning coaches essentially have had to find five different time slots run by five different assistant coaches that 8-10 players are available to attend.
At East Fairmont, Eakle and the Bees’ staff have scheduled their pods to run consecutively one after the other starting at 3:30 p.m. and running through the early evening. Bartic’s Polar Bears have designated time blocks from 8-11 a.m. and 4-6 pm. for their workouts, while coach Daran Hays and North Marion have slotted pods for 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 7:30 p.m. and two at 6 p.m., as they try to avoid the hottest part of the day.
Matching assistants and players to pod times were based mostly on availability, according to all three coaches, with many coaches and athletes alike also working actual jobs in addition to attending workouts.
“We want to do as much as we can to keep income flowing for (the players) so that they’re encouraged to play football in the fall,” Hays said.
Eakle, for example, had his players list their two optimal times when placing players into pods, and across all three schools, coaches coupled any siblings or car poolers into the same pod times. Assistant coaches who are also teachers, meanwhile, generally took more of the mid-day pod times, while those in other professions, took on the evening sessions.
There was so much mixing and matching with assistant coaches, players and pod times, Hays actually designated alliterative nicknames for the Huskies’ pods based on which assistant coach had which pod to help keep things straight. For example, NMHS volunteer assistant Grant Elliott has the team’s earliest pod at 6:30 a.m., which is now known as Elliott’s Early Birds. Among the other pods names for NMHS’s assistants are Lanny’s Late Morning (Gary Lanham – 9 a.m.); Taylor’s Dinner Club (Woody Taylor – 6 p.m.); Starsick’s Supper Club (T.J. Starsick – 6 p.m.); and Smoke’s Night Owls (Smoke Conaway – 7:30 p.m.).
“It was funny because I sent that out to the kids asking if I got everybody right, and (rising senior lineman) ‘Tank’ Jake Cochran responds, ‘Cute names Coach,’” Hays said with a laugh. “I had to do something so that I’d remember which coach had which pod so it was really more for me than it was for them, but they roll with it. Grant texted me (Wednesday) morning and said, ‘How was the second group...you tell them they better bring it, don’t sing it, because the Early Birds take no prisoners.’”
Hays and Eakle also emphasized grouping together athletes from different graduating classes into pods, and they both preferred at least one upperclassman or team leader be in each of the five pods. Bartic, meanwhile, tried to keep at least FSHS’s freshman class and linemen in the same group, but admitted there’s ultimately “always mixing and matching.”
“That was non-negotiable,” said Hays, who required each pod have at least one member of the Huskies’ “Leadership Council,” an in-house group of mostly seniors and juniors with a few sophomores who Hays meets with regularly before school to discuss various leadership models and situations. “That was simply a text message to the leadership council that said, ‘I know a lot of you guys are working and are going to have to go morning or night, but I want you to understand we have to have at least one of you in every pod,’ and our guys who weren’t working were like, ‘Hey coach, you can give me whenever.’”
Across the county, and the entire state for that matter, it’s required that give-and-take, that delicate balancing and that creative planning to get prep sports up and running again even in a limited fashion. There have been compromises agreed to and concessions made, but for the first time in three-plus months, there was finally a pay off this past week as athletes and coaches finally reunited on the field with a common goal in mind.
