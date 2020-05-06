FAIRMONT — The dominion of Fairmont Senior High athletics has taken over the Marion County Tournament of Champions as the bracket heads into the Final Four. A tournament that began with the selection of 32 of the greatest high school teams in the history of Marion County sports has now been whittled down to four, all of which belong to the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior’s 2009 girls’ lacrosse team nabbed the last Final Four spot available on Tuesday when it took out Monongah’s 1968 powerhouse football squad to make for an all-Fairmont Senior battle royale for the championship. The Lady Polar Bears ‘09 repeat state champion girls’ lacrosse team joins Fairmont Senior’s 2017 boys’ basketball, 2019 boys’ soccer and 2019 golf state title squads to make up the Marion County Tournament of Champions Final Four.
Voting for the first Final Four matchup, featuring 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer is now live. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
As we’ve done throughout the tournament, we’ll now take a look back at the final team to exit the Elite Eight to recognize their accomplishments and achievements.
1968 Monongah football
One of the most illustrious athletic programs in Marion County sports history, Monongah High football was routinely a year-to-year force during the majority of its existence until the school consolidated into North Marion High in 1979. Monongah football teams won state five championships in three separate decades (‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s), with their golden years coming in the ‘60s and ‘70s, first under head coach Jim Feltz and then under coach Earl Keener.
The single highest pinnacle of the Monongah football program, however, is likely the Lions’ two-season stretch of 1968 and 1969 under Keener’s watch. Over those two seasons, Monongah went a combined 21-1, outscored their opponents by an average of 39.4 points a game, and won back-to-back Class A state championships, defeating Paden City 20-12 in ‘68 and 26-0 in ‘69. The Lions posted shutouts in exactly half of those 22 games, including a run of four straight shutouts in ‘68, and they scored 50 or more points in nine of those games, including six games of six or more points and a 70-point outing against Fairview in ‘69.
Monongah’s ‘68 team posted an undefeated 11-0 en route to the Class A state title, while the ‘69 team went 10-1 in the Class A repeat season. The lone loss of either campaign was a 8-6 setback at Kingwood in Week 4 of the ‘69 season. The Lions’ ‘69 title team actually posted a better point differential at 498-52, winning by an average of 40.6 points a game. The ‘68 team outscored its opponents 486-65 for an average margin of victory of 38.3 points a game.
The two marquee stars of Monongah’s back-to-back championship teams of ‘68 and ‘69 remain two of the most revered high school athletes in the history of Marion County in running back Kerry Marbury and quarterback Nick “Brother” Saban.
Both Marbury and Saban were extremely talented three-sport athletes at Monongah High. Marbury, who went on to play football at WVU before being drafted to the NFL by the Cleveland Browns, was an all-state running back and defensive back for Monongah. He won the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player in ‘69. Marbury was also a standout in basketball and he was the high point champion of the state track meet in his junior and senior seasons.
Saban, who has combined to win six NCAA national champions in coaching stints at LSU and Alabama as college football’s consensus top coach, was previously an all-stater at Monongah in football, basketball and baseball. He eventually went on to play football in college at Kent State University.
“I think the best memory to me was winning the state football championship,” Saban said of his athletic career at Monongah in the book Marion County Sports History Vol. 2 by the Times West Virginian’s John Veasey and Cliff Nichols. “But it was not the championship, the trophy or the game. It was that you only have a few opportunities to be a part of something like that...the chemistry of the team, the character of the team...that’s what’s special.
“The last time I lined up at Monongah to call signals, I said to myself that I doubt if I will ever see a better bunch of competitive players than we had.”
Saban, who was known throughout the local area as “Brother” with his father, Nick Saban Sr., generally known as Nick, was one of the better all-around quarterbacks in the state his senior year in ‘68 when he led Monongah to the program’s first state championship since 1955.
“He was a coach on the field,” Keener said of Saban in the book Marion County Sports History by Veasey and Nichols. “I’m sure with all his talent, he was the best quarterback I ever had. I didn’t start him the first two or three games as a sophomore, but once he got in there, he just got better and better and better.”
Marbury was an even better player than Saban on that ‘68 title team, and he powered Monongah to the 20-12 championship win over Paden City by rushing for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
Paul Deahl was an ideal complement to Marbury in Monongah’s backfield in ‘68 and up front on the offensive line, the Lions were loaded with stars in Harry Davis, Tom Hulderman and Joe Martin.
In 1969, Monongah repeated as Class A state champions with Marbury as the primary focal point after Saban graduated. Marbury won the Kennedy Award that season and set the Marion County record for most points scored in a single season with 212 points as well as a career with 458 points.
In a showdown with undefeated Masontown Valley (8-0) at East-West Stadium that season, Marbury scored a county single-game record 40 points as he scored six touchdowns and had a pair of two-point conversions in a 66-0 rout by Monongah. The following week, in the regular season finale against Fairview, Marbury tallied 36 points with five touchdowns and three two-point conversions in a 70-14 drubbing by the Lions.
“Kerry was just outstanding,” Keener said in Marion County Sports History. “Everything he did he did with a lot of grace and flow. Two steps and he was in full gear. We ran him and ran him and ran him. He was very difficult to bring down; he absorbed a blow about as well as any back I ever had.”
Marbury’s tag team partner in the Monongah backfield in ‘69 was Charlie Miller, while Curtis Lee was the team’s fullback. Chris Yanero, Bob Levelle, Bob Evans, Ron Collins and Pat Levelle made up the Lions’ offensive line, with John Fazio and Ron Rhoades as the starting ends and Rick Yanero at quarterback.
Marbury and Monongah’s dominant defense combined to lead the Lions’ repeat bid in a rematch with Paden City for the Class A state championship. The Monongah defense pitched a shutout, while Marbury gained 287 yards and scored four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 55, 62 and 88 yards.
Marbury ended his career at Monongah with over 6,000 rushing yards and the all-time county mark of 458 points scored. Marbury died last summer at age 67. At his memorial at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God just outside Monongah, Saban announced a Marion County scholarship to recognize and preserve Marbury’s legacy.
“(He) was one of the best friends I ever had,” Saban. “It started when we were probably five years old in Carolina (WV) playing kick the can and hot peas and butter. We should all be here today to show the gratitude we have for the memories and the friendships and relationships we had with Kerry. It certainly meant the most to me.”
