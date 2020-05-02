FAIRMONT — Two gridiron goliaths, two legendary squads coached by father and son, and two of the county’s best ever teams were taken out of the Marion County Tournament of Champions in Friday’s Sweet 16 round. The 2018 Fairmont Senior High football team coached by Nick Bartic and the 1975 Rivesville football team coached by Nick’s father, Sonny Bartic, were eliminated at the hands of Fairmont Senior’s 2009 girls’ lacrosse state title team and Monongah’s 1968 football championship squad.
The ‘09 Lady Polar Bears and ‘68 Monongah Lions move to the tournament’s Elite Eight, where the final eight teams are now set from the original 32-team bracket that will decide Marion County’s best high school sports team ever on the basis of fan voting. The ‘09 Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse team, led by coach Jon Cain, went 17-0 for the season and defeated Morgantown in the WVSLA state title game 11-9 for its second straight state championship. The 1968 Monongah football team — the lone football team and the oldest team overall to make the Elite Eight — went 11-0 under coach Earl Keener to win the Class A state title with a 20-12 victory over Paden City.
Fairmont Senior’s ‘09 lacrosse team — which now has tournament wins over the ‘96 FSHS boys’ basketball and the ‘18 FSHS football — will take on Monongah’s ‘68 football team — which owns wins over the ‘46 FSHS football and ‘75 Rivesville football teams — in the bracket’s Elite Eight round.
The Elite Eight round of the tournament is now underway. The four matchups will be decided daily, with the first contest pitting 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country vs. 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
Elite Eight matchups and voting schedule
Friday, May 1 (11 a.m.) — Saturday, May 2 (11 a.m.)
2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country vs. 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball
Saturday, May 2 (11 a.m.) — Sunday, May 3 (11 a.m.)
2004 East Fairmont softball vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior golf
Sunday, May 3 (11 a.m.) — Monday, May 4 (11 a.m.)
2011 North Marion girls’ basketball vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer
Monday, May 4 (11 a.m.) — Tuesday, May 5 (11 a.m.)
1968 Monongah football vs. 2009 Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse
With the Elite Eight set in the Marion County Tournament of Champions, we’ll now, take a look at the final teams to bow out of the bracket in the Sweet 16 round in a nod to their accomplishments and achievements. The ‘18 Fairmont Senior football team exits the tournament after defeating 1940 Fairview baseball in the first round, while the ‘75 Rivesville football team is out after an opening victory over the 1979 Mannington wrestling team.
2018 Fairmont Senior football
The 2018 season of Fairmont Senior football will live on in the collective histories as not only one of the most dominant teams in county history, but in all of the state as the Polar Bears marched to the Class AA state title under second-year coach Nick Bartic. FSHS ripped off a 14-0 record, defeated its opponents by a whopping 40.5 points a game and didn’t trail for a single second all year long en route to the program’s first state championship since 1946.
The 2018 Polar Bears, who were led by Kennedy Award-winning quarterback Connor Neal, set single-season program marks in wins (14), average margin of victory (40.5 points a game), points scored per game (49.7), points allowed per game (9.2), total touchdowns scored (96) and yards per game (433.3) among others. Outside of the team’s 23-13 state title game win over Bluefield, the Polar Bears’ next closest game was a 46-20 win over Robert C. Byrd in the season opener.
The team’s “Air Raid” spread shotgun offense, designed by offensive guru and assistant coach Mike Mainella, was at the forefront of the Polar Bears’ supremacy over its competition. Neal orchestrated it all at quarterback.
An advanced passer capable of making any throw and a wunderkind reading defenses at the line of scrimmage, Neal shredded opposing secondaries with his arm and his mind. He set a single-season program record with 46 passing touchdowns and 3,620 passing yards while completing 211-of-282 (74.8 percent). He added five more rushing TDs to account for 51 on the season en route to a practically unanimous selection as the Kennedy Award winner, given annually to the state’s top player.
Alongside Neal, the Polar Bears had three other all-state first teamers in two-way lineman of Zach Frazier, defensive end/running back Rhett Heston and safety Elijah Posey. Wide receiver Jake Pitman and offensive lineman/linebacker Magnus Sheets were named all-state second team. The Polar Bears also landed Exavier Posey, Breeden Gilbert, JD Smith, Nate Kowalski and Gage Michael as all-state special honorable mention and Dom Owens, Lance Payton, Nathan Clifton, Camden Longwell as all-state honorable mention.
Heston led the Polar Bears with 17 total TDs and 684 rushing yards and he also recorded a team-high 12.5 sacks. Frazier, meanwhile, led the team in total tackles with 84.5 to go with six sacks and each of the Poseys snagged a team-high six interceptions. Heston (17), Pitman (13), Gilbert (12), Michael (12) and Smith (11) each scored double digit touchdowns for the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior eventually carried the 14-0 undefeated 2018 season into a 26-game win streak up until the state semifinals in 2019.
1975 Rivesville football
Rivesville’s 1975 football season is one that can rival any stacked up against it in the state’s history as the Rams went undefeated and outscored their collective opponents an unfathomable 488-6 under coach Sonny Bartic. Yet, the glaring omission for the Rams in ‘75 was they didn’t win a state title.
Football’s playoff field for each of the three classes in 1975 consisted of just four teams, and as it is today, the playoff field is determined by a cumulative points system designed by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission primarily based on wins and strength of schedule. In 1975, Rivesville, despite its 10-0 record and its average margin of victory of 48.2 points a game, was tied for fourth in the final Class A WVSSAC power ratings with Meadow Bridge, complicating the four-team playoff field. With no tiebreaker in place, it was deemed neither Rivesville nor Meadow Bridge would qualify for the Class A playoffs. An ensuing appeal against the rule reached as high as the governor’s office.
“You know, I don’t lose any sleep over that,” Bartic said of the ruling in the book Marion County Sports History by the Times West Virginian’s John Veasey and Cliff Nichols. “It was a disappointment and all that stuff, but that’s the way it was. The rules weren’t illegal.”
The ruling robbed Rivesville a chance as the Class A state championship, but it didn’t undo the Rams’ ridiculous level of dominance that season. The only points they allowed all season were on a punt return by Mannington’s Pete Ice in a game the Rams won 15-6 over the Gators, who finished 9-1 that season. The nine-point win over Mannington was by far the closest game for Rivesville all season, with the next closest being a 36-0 win over Monongah at East-West Stadium in the ninth game of the season.
In total, Rivesville won nine games by 35-plus points, seven games by 45-plus points, six games by 50 or more points and two games by 60-plus points. The Rams’ largest margin of victory was a 65-0 win over Valley Preston in the fourth game of the season. Many of Rivesville’s games that season were shortened due to lopsided scores, and in the team’s 59-0 win against Circleville, Circleville infamously didn’t come out to play the second half at all. In four of their 10 games, the Rams held their opponents to negative total yards, and the team’s defense didn’t allow the season’s first first down until the sixth game of the season.
Dick Tennant was the Rams’ quarterback in ‘75 and he was flanked in the backfield by the Underwoods, Jim and Tim, as well as Tim Suder. Other key players for the team that season included Rick Conrad, Steve Borowy, Mike Valentine, Jack Jezioro, Tim Nestor, Brad Campbell, George Holloway, Jerry Filler, Ken Toothman and Richard Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.