FAIRMONT — Thirty-two of the greatest teams in Marion County sports history have been whittled down to two as the Marion County Tournament of Champions’ final matchup to decide the title as the county’s best team of all time has been set. In battles between all-time greats and revered champions throughout the 32-team bracket, Fairmont Senior’s 2019 Class AA/A state champion golf team and the Polar Bears’ 2019 Class AA/A state champion boys’ soccer teams have outlasted everyone to advance to the final championship showdown.
Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer locked up its spot in the championship on Wednesday, when the Polar Bears got past the 2017 FSHS boys’ basketball team in the first meeting of an all-Fairmont Senior Final Four. On Thursday, Fairmont Senior’s golf title team advanced past the 2009 FSHS girls’ lacrosse squad to set up a clash of 2019 state champions for the county’s GOAT status.
On its path to the title matchup, the FSHS boys’ soccer team defeated 1999 North Marion boys’ basketball in the first round, 2001 Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming in the Sweet 16, 2011 North Marion girls’ basketball in the Elite Eight and then the 2017 FSHS boys’ basketball team in the Final Four. The Fairmont Senior golf team, meanwhile, took down 1990 East Fairmont baseball team in the opening round, 2019 Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball in the Sweet 16, 2004 East Fairmont softball in the Elite Eight and then the ‘09 Lady Polar Bears’ lacrosse team in the Final Four.
The year of 2019 was famously dubbed “The Year of the Bear” in reference to the Polar Bears as Fairmont Senior won an incredible seven state championships in the calendar year (girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls cross country, golf, boys’ soccer), including four state championships in the fall that all came within a month’s span.
The 2019 FSHS golf team, coached by Luke Corley, brought home the first of those fall state titles on Oct. 9 when it carded a collective two-day state tournament score of 504, which was 35 strokes ahead of runners-up North Marion. A month later on Nov. 9 and head coach Darrin Paul and the ‘19 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer team triumphed for the fourth and final of those 2019 fall state titles when sophomore Bubby Towns connected for a golden goal in sudden-death overtime to give the Polar Bears a 2-1 championship victory over Robert C. Byrd.
Voting is now live for the Marion County Tournament of Champions’ title matchup between 2019 Fairmont Senior golf vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
As the final matchup and the winner of the tournament hangs in the balance, we’ll now look back at those teams exiting the tournament in a nod to their accomplishments and achievements.
2009 Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse
The Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse program was a startup squad made up of mostly neophytes in the sport in 2006 when the Lady Polar Bears first started competing in the West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association. Two years later in 2008, the program won its first WVSLA state championship. A year after that in ‘09, the Lady Polar Bears repeated as WVSLA state champs.
Today, Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse has morphed into, by all accounts, a dynasty as the program has now won seven of the past 12 WVSLA state championships and appeared in nine of the last 12 state title games.
All of that success and all of those championships in such a short period of time by the Lady Polar Bears made it a challenge to select which edition of FSHS girls’ lacrosse belonged in the Marion County Tournament of Champions bracket to begin with. The ‘08 first brought the program championship glory, but the next two teams in ‘09 and ‘10 were flat out dominant, recording back-to-back undefeated seasons. The ‘11 team won a fourth straight state title and lost just two games, and then the ‘12 team won an unprecedented fifth straight championship en route to a 12-1 season.
The Lady Polar Bears won two more state championships in 2016 and 2019, with both of those titles won in the midst of an expanded WVSLA field and better in-season competition against more Pennsylvania teams.
Ultimately, the methodology in selecting the ‘09 squad over the other six championship editions of the Lady Polar Bears was to ask the overseer himself, FSHS coach Jon Cain.
“If you go by the record itself and the team itself, probably ‘09 was one of our better teams. We were 17-0 and we beat two or three Pennsylavnia teams that year; I know we beat Erie McDowell which was a 5A school,” said Cain, who has coached the Lady Polar Bears for the program’s entire history. “But you know, the ‘16 team was a beast with its skill and everything, and also, I think it was the ‘12 team, that team was pretty doggone tough.”
The ‘16 team was stricken with tragedy before the season with death of teammate Kayla Decker, and the Lady Polar Bears dedicated their season to their fallen teammate. They went 18-2 and blasted University 12-3 in the state title game with a loaded roster that included first team all staters Lizzy Floyd, Claire Craig and Sofia Sansalone at attack, Megan Wilt and Reina Edwards at midfield, Renzy Cochran at defender and Rainy Heston at goalie. The ‘12 team, meanwhile, went 12-1 on the season and won the program’s fifth straight championship with an 11-9 win over Morgantown. That ‘12 team featured five all-state first teamers in Allie Fetty, Abby McClung, Ali Sansalone, McKenzie “Midge” Robinson, and Adrianna Constable.
But Fairmont Senior’s ‘09 team was an absolute terror en route to its 17-0 undefeated season in which it won the state title with an 11-9 victory over Morgantown. The Lady Polar Bears scored a whopping 299 goals that season in its 17 games, more than 100 ahead of University’s second place total of 188 goals (also in 17 games), according to WVSLA records.
They outscored their opponents 299-104 on the season, an average margin of victory of 11.5 goals per game. FSHS went 10-0 in WVSLA league play and scored a ridiculous 19.2 goals a game in such contests. They also went 7-0 outside the WVSLA and still won by an average of 9.6 goals a game.
“We were just a bunch of backyard athletes who rallied together and played like a team,” said Cain’s daughter, Morgan Comport, who was the star of that ‘09 team and scored over 200 goals in her FSHS career. “We all liked each other and we wanted to work hard.”
Comport, who scored 92 points and recorded 109 points in ‘09, both second in the WVSLA, was the leader of a Fairmont Senior squad that boasted six all-state first teamers and six all-state second teamers in ‘09. Alongside Comport on the all-state first team were attackers Hannah Nagowski and Krissy Bodnovich — who ranked third and fourth in the WVSLA in total points at 81 and 51, respectively — midfielder Alex Mascaro, defender Georgette Ball and goalie Kacci Skinner. Second team all-staters for the Polar Bears that season were attackers Tai Cattafesta and Lauren Sansalone, midfielders Becky Robinson and Midge Robinson, and defenders Allison Clayton and Chloe McClung.
“The early teams in ‘08-’12, they’d smack you in the teeth,” Cain said. “They were tough kids. And I’m not saying the kids we have now aren’t tough, but now we’re playing a little bit more of a finesse game, where those kids played a lot of smash mouth where they’d take it to you. They were the type of kids who would win at all costs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.