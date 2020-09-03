FAIRMONT — Over the course of almost four hours and two games, East-West Stadium was a spotlight for the stars Thursday night as Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior faced off in a boys-girls soccer doubleheader.
In the boys' game, it was the Polar Bears’ all-state trio of Bubby Towns and the Branch bros, Jonas and Isaac, who enforced their will and dazzled with their skills in a 2-1 Fairmont Senior victory. And in the girls' game, it was Bridgeport's Charli Grafton who stole the show with a devastating combination of speed and savvy en route to a four-goal outing and a 7-0 Indians win.
For the defending Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior boys, it was their second win over a quality Class AAA squad in as many days, with the Polar Bears having defeated Morgantown 5-2 in their season opener on Wednesday.
"I think today was actually the opposite of yesterday where I thought they came out and gave it everything they had the first 10 minutes and kind of ran themselves out," Fairmont Senior coach Darrin Paul said. "And after that we were able to dictate it a little bit and play possession, and in the second half, I thought we came out and dominated with possession and aggressiveness for the first 25-30 minutes."
It was Towns and the Branches who laid the framework for Fairmont Senior's Thursday victory. Towns scored both of the team's goals, Isaac Branch either directly or indirectly set the table for both scores, and Jonas Branch controlled the middle ground. But while Towns and the Branches were the generals, the rest of the Polar Bears were as scrappy and poised of an army as one could hope for.
FSHS’s backline was the team's stronghold, with the quartet of Isaac Branch, Cale Beatty, Carson Mundell and Isaac Yoneda staying connected in their shape and feisty in their effort to put the clamps on Bridgeport's dangerous forward duo of Tyler Norman and Brock Amos.
"I'll be honest with you, if you had talked to me after our scrimmage against University, I would've said defense was going to be really concerning for us," Paul said, "but after two games against two great opponents with really good forwards — Morgantown with Caden Carpenter, today with Brock and Tyler — it's been the key. I told (our defense) if you can contain them then we have a good chance. And I thought Isaac Yoneda and Carson Mundell did a great job on the outside...I mean Isaac and Cale have always done a good job in the middle, but those two of (Yoneda and Mundell) I thought they grew up a lot tonight. We're starting to build (our defense) as a strength.
Beyond the backline, Fairmont’s ball handlers of Kaelen Armstrong and Nate Flower alongside Jonas Branch and Towns largely controlled the game’s flow and pace with the exception of the opening 10 minutes and the final 15 or so when Bridgeport kicked it into full-on rally mode. Ro Jones and Denzel Duvert also got in on the contributions for Fairmont in the middle with good energy minutes applying pressure and winning 50-50 balls for the Polar Bears.
With halftime nearing, however, Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport were locked in a scoreless tie with both backlines holding strong in their own third.
Then in the 37th minute, just three minutes before the halftime horn, Isaac Branch and Towns synced up for a set piece mind-meld when Branch teed up a free kick from 30 yards out and placed a perfect chip pass to Towns who got a step on a backside run and one-touched the ball for a 1-0 lead.
"Not a lot of teams have great defenders, but our team, we have probably the best group of four in the state," said Jonas Branch, "and then my brother, he brings the ball up very well too and kind of mandates the play of the game by creating opportunities other teams aren't expecting."
Then 10 minutes into the second half, the Branch-Towns-Branch synergy burned the Indians again, this time on a counter. Isaac Branch started the ping-ping sequence when he booted a clear attempt downfield; Towns then gathered it in, drew a crowd and quickly shuffled it ahead to Jonas Branch streaking down the left wing who drew a foul inside the box. Branch conceded the ensuing penalty kick attempt to Towns who buried it for his fourth goal of the season and a 2-0 Polar Bears lead.
Bridgeport finally broke through for a score in the 69th minute when Amos played a crosser into the box that freshman Kyle McCarthy headed home for the goal, and the Indians threatened multiple times thereafter, nearly pulling off a gutsy comeback over the final 15 minutes. But Fairmont Senior's backline fended off just enough attacks while goalkeeper Eli Day notched a couple of crucial saves.
"We had one bad defensive breakdown and I told them, 'If you give Bridgeport life, they're going to fight you the rest of the game and that's exactly what happened," Paul said. "But I thought it was a great team win where we faced adversity."
Girls game
Bridgeport didn’t have a whiff of trouble finding scoring chances for in the girls’ game to cap the night as Grafton achieved a hat trick in the first 18 minutes and scored four first-half goals in the Indians’ 7-0 runaway victory.
Grafton’s wheels and combination of heady patience and sudden bursts shredded the Fairmont Senior backline all night. Time and again, she bided her time as Bridgeport’s midfielders slung the ball out wide only to then bolt down the middle with a jolt as the beneficiary of the Indians’ outside-in setups. Two of her first three goals were on runs right down the pipe, with sophomore Gabby Reep feeding her on both from the wing for assists. In between her two assisted goals, Grafton tallied a third that was completely of her own doing when she swiped a steal from the FSHS backline and converted the 1-on-1 opportunity versus Fairmont keeper Rebecca Cox.
"We're a better team than we showed tonight," said Fairmont Senior assistant coach Buddy Lemasters, "but this will give us things to look at."
Along with Grafton’s four first-half goals, the Indians got a pair from Braelynne Sandreth who followed up a corner kick entry with a second-touch rebound goal in the first half and then whizzed through every level of Fairmont Senior's team for an 80-yard coast-to-coast score in the second. Reep also tallied a second-half goal to go with her two first-half assists.
Fairmont Senior mustered a handful of looks here and there, almost exclusively from the creation capabilities of Tricia Lemasters, but was limited in its on-goal attempts.
"When we decide to possess and press, we can bring the ball forward in a coordinated manner — that's something we work on and that's something we did well against Grafton in our scrimmage — but unfortunately today the legs were a little heavy and we couldn't quite keep the handle on it. We'll work on that, we'll work on finishing, and obviously the defense has some kinks to work out, but the heart of the team is there, you can doubt that."
