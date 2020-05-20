MORGANTOWN — West Virginia and Florida State will open the 2020 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 5, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta.
With the priority ticket request process complete, tickets now are on sale to the general public at WVUGAME.com in WVU sections on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fans are encouraged to use the WVUGAME.com Pick Your Own Seat map to view seats available in these WVU sections: Lower Sideline ($225), Mezzanine ($225), Lower End Zone ($175), Upper Sideline ($80), and Upper End Zone ($60).
For a Mercedes-Benz Stadium seating chart and more information on the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, visit WVUsports.com/CFAKickoff. The game will be mobile phone entry only with tickets to be retrieved on smart phones through the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl/Kickoff Game app.
Fans should keep an updated email on their WVU account for additional information in the future.
Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to visit WVUsports.com/2020FAQ, or contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office via email at WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME and leaving a voicemail message.
WVU athletics above average on NCAA academic report
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s varsity athletic teams have a combined Academic Progress Rate score of 985 according to data released today by the NCAA. The 985 score matches last year’s high score for the 16 years of the NCAA Academic Performance Program.
WVU’s average APR score of 985 is higher than the NCAA’s overall four-year APR average score of 983. WVU’s score has improved 11 points from five years ago.
The APR is based upon eligibility and retention of student-athletes on a semester-by-semester basis and is an assessment of real-time academic success. The results of the fall and spring semesters, in a given year, are calculated as that year’s APR score and averaged with the respective scores from the previous three years to provide a four-year (multi-year) snapshot of academic achievement.
Any student-athlete receiving athletic aid in a varsity sport can earn up to four points per year for being academically eligible and remaining enrolled in the institution. A team’s APR is the total points earned on the roster divided by that squad’s total possible points, multiplied by 1,000.
Teams must achieve a 930 multi-year APR to avoid immediate penalties (involving the possible reduction of practice time and access to postseason competition). The current multi-year APR scores for WVU’s varsity teams (2015-16 to 2018-19): baseball 971; men’s basketball 995; women’s basketball 996; cross country 996; football 960; golf 1,000; gymnastics 982; rifle 1,000; rowing 989; men’s soccer 993; women’s soccer 994; men’s swimming and diving 979; women’s swimming and diving 975; tennis 992; track and field 985; volleyball 977; and wrestling 960.
“Once again, our record-high score is a testament to our student-athletes, our coaching staffs and our academic support unit,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We continue to be proud of the high level of academic success with our student-athletes and to consistently be above the national average.
“I would like to congratulate the golf and rifle programs for their perfect four-year APR scores of 1,000. We are thrilled to have golf, rifle and men’s basketball being publicly recognized by the NCAA for the top APR scores in their respective sports.”
