Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.