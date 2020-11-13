FAIRMONT — Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginia high school winter sports will be postponed until Jan. 11 during his Friday press briefing.
The announcement by Justice regarding high school sports, which was accompanied by multiple other executive orders on other matters, comes in the face of a drastic rise in the state's COVID-19 metrics in the past couple of weeks.
The decision by Gov. Justice to postpone all high school winter sports — basketball, swimming, wrestling and cheerleading — will immediately halt all practices and scheduled competitions until Jan. 11.
Swimming and girls' basketball had already started preseason practice, with swimming practice starting in late October and girls' basketball starting practice this past Monday. Both boys' basketball and wrestling were originally scheduled to begin preseason practice on Monday.
Fall sports, however, will be permitted to continue through the end of the season, Justice said. The volleyball state tournament is in progress now and will conclude this weekend in Charleston, while the football state playoffs are scheduled to begin today (Friday). The 2020 season has already concluded in other fall sports of golf, cross country and soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.