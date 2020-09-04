GRAFTON — Football on this particular Friday night was a bit more appreciated and a touch more embraced by every team that was fortunate enough to hit the field and open their season in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But whereas so many teams across the state were wondering about what the 2020 season may have in store, Grafton kicked off its season against East Fairmont Friday night looking to atone for what transpired in 2019.
"It's awesome just to be back out here, but after last year and the disappointing season, it feels good to come back home and get a win," said senior Grafton quarterback Blake Moore, who was responsible for all three of the Bearcats' touchdowns in what was a 20-0 shutout victory over the Bees to begin the season.
The 20-0 victory for Grafton represented more than just a 1-0 start to 2020, however, as it also snapped the Bearcats' nine-game losing streak to end last season and gave them their first win in over a calendar year
"It felt good to be back out here and playing again with my brothers," said Moore, who played in his first game since his sophomore year after missing all of last season with a knee injury.
Moore was the catalyst behind Grafton's victory as he rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and threw for 65 yards and two more scores. But he also got plenty of aid from a Grafton defense that gobbled up East Fairmont's run game and had first-year starting quarterback Clay Hershberger constantly under duress. For the game, EFHS mustered just 27 rush yards on 29 attempts — numbers negatively skewed by a bad snap and an awry lateral that amounted to 41 yards in losses — and a mere 126 yards of total offense on 49 plays.
"We knew we couldn't come in and shoot ourselves in the foot, and we did that several times," East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle said. "We'd have a blown coverage, or a missed assignment, or a penalty after an 8-yard gain that makes it 2nd-and-7 instead of 2nd-and-2 and puts us behind the sticks. So we have to quit with the self-inflicted wounds and make sure we understand what we're supposed to do and then do it.
"We just have to get better for next week."
Whether it was more attributable to their own gaffes or Grafton's excellence, East Fairmont logged 11 plays Friday that went for negative yardage, including five Bearcat sacks. The Bees also committed seven penalties for 40 yards, including five false starts.
"We're not making excuses for it, but we had one senior starting on defense and one senior starting on offense tonight. So we had a lot of sophomores playing, but, like we told them, they have to grow up — this is their chance to play and it is what it is," Eakle said. "But give Grafton a lot of credit, they came out and played well and capitalized."
The Bearcats' defensive front dominated in the trenches all night, clogging up runs to the middle and attacking with gusto off the edges. Senior Tyler Cozart led Grafton with two sacks, while Ian Baker, Aaron Barker and Andrew Irvine also had sacks for the Bearcats.
"Coach (Michael) Johnson, (defensive coordinator), he's a pretty good great coach when it comes to guessing the plays and making sure we're in the right formations," said Baker, who also had 1.5 tackles for loss.
Grafton's stronghold along the line of scrimmage also carried over to the offensive side of the ball, especially early on, with the Bearcats scoring touchdowns on two of their first three series and fumbling away a lateral on the other on the first play of the drive.
The Bearcats' opening march was conducted exclusively on the ground as it chewed up nearly 10 minutes of clock and covered 60 yards in 14 plays. Moore punctuated the big-time work by his offensive line with a 9-yard quarterback keeper off right tackle for the touchdown. Two series later, though, and it was Moore's passing chops that charred the Bees as he recorded three of his six total completions on the drive for 63 total yards. He first hooked up with Kaden Delaney on a go route up the sidelines for 32 yards. He then fired to Justin Spiker for 19 yards to pick up a backbreaking 4th-and-17 conversion. And he finally capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Shane Moran in the flat on a third-and-goal to put the Bearcats up 13-0 with 5:35 left in the first half.
"I thought the offense worked pretty good — we moved the ball a lot tonight," Moore said. "The receivers were definitely running good routes and (the offensive line) worked their butts off all night, which, without them we wouldn't have moved the ball anywhere."
East Fairmont went into the half trailing 13-0, but the Bees came out of the break ready to battle. Their defense shut down Grafton, allowing just 22 total yards in the second half, and the offense mounted back-to-back drives that broke the red zone. But as was an issue for EFHS all night, a bugaboo in technique here or a hiccup in execution there spoiled their chances, first with the aforementioned high snap and then with the fumbled lateral and penalties.
"We made a couple of tweaks, but the big thing was just relaxing and actually knowing where we were supposed to be and what we were supposed to do," Eakle said of the second half turnaround. "But we've got to do a better job and I've got to do a better job — it starts with me — of making sure we're prepared with that. We were out of position two or three times and we it's Murphy's Law, you get a guy out of position and the find it. That hurt us early on."
Will Sarsfield led East Fairmont with 40 rushing yards and six tackles, including two for losses, while Hershberger completed 6-of-15 passes for 40 yards and rushed for another 33 yards on 14 total attempts. Josiah Smith recorded two tackles for loss defensively, while Seth Watkins also had a tackle for loss to go with a sack.
Grafton 20, East Fairmont 0
GHS 6 7 0 7 — 20
EFHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Records: Grafton (1-0), East Fairmont (0-1)
FIRST QUARTER
GR —Blake Moore 9-yard run (Kick missed)
SECOND QUARTER
GR — Moore 12-yard pass to Shane Moran (Layne England kick)
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
GR — Moore 2-yard pass to Kaden Delaney (England kick)
TEAM STATISTICS GHS EFHS
Total first downs 12 9
by rush/pass/penalty 10/2/0 3/4/2
Rushing plays 38 29
net yards 113 27
yards per rush 3.0 0.9
Passes (comp/att/Int) 4/11/0 8/20/0
yards passing 65 99
Total plays 49 49
net yards 178 126
yards per play 3.6 2.6
Penalties/yards 5/50 7/40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grafton: Moore 13-88 TD, Eli Shumaker 11-37, James Hoskins 7-24, Justin Spiker 2-12, Kenny Humphries 2-7, Aaron Barker 1-3, TEAM 2-(-13). East Fairmont: Will Sarsfield 11-40, Clay Hershberger 14-33, Seth Watkins 1-(-1), Ian Crookshanks 1-(-4), TEAM 2-(-41).
PASSING — Grafton: Moore 4-11, 65 yards, 2 TD. East Fairmont: Hershberger 6-15, 40 yards, Ian Crookshanks 2-5, 59 yards.
RECEIVING — Grafton: Delaney 2-34 TD, Spiker 1-19, Moran 1-12 TD. East Fairmont: Joel Myers 2-55, Adam Earls 2-29, Sarsfield 2-19, Alex Culp 1-(-4).
