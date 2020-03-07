MORGANTOWN – It was a Senior Day like no other in the WVU Coliseum, starting with one West Virginia senior being brought to his knees and ending with them all walking on air, riding a 52-point second half to beat No. 4 Baylor, 76-64.
The senior who started the day on the ground was Chase Harler, who, after taking the traditional last walk down the carpet, surprised his longtime girlfriend Lindsey Baker with a wedding proposal.
Now this wasn’t one of those spur of the moment things. They’d been dating since the eighth grade up in Moundsville and it seemed everyone knew it was coming…except for Lindsay.
“The whole team knew. I’m not sure how we kept it in,” said Emmitt Matthews Jr., Harler’s best friend on the team. “That was a really special moment. Chase has always had my back through everything. I met Lindsey when I got here. She’s been like a big sister to me. It’s like a big bro, big sis thing. I’m around them all the time.”
“They always make sure I’m OK and any time I see them down I talk to them and they do the same for me. I’m excited and happy for them.”
And so it was, after the senior introductions, Harler dropped to one knee.
“Will you marry me?” Harler said, the jewelry store box in his hand, flipped open and the diamond sparkling almost as much as Harler’s eyes were.
“Are you serious?” she asked.
“This isn’t a joke,” Harler responded.
With that, she agreed to become Mrs. Chase Harler, for better or worse, for richer or poorer.
We mention the poorer part here because there was that ring involved.
“I’ll be eating Ramen Noodles for about five years,” Harler joked.
But the ring was an expensive item and since he is living with Lindsey, Harler had to find a spot to keep it. After much thought, the bell went off in his head.
“She doesn’t look in the drawer where I keep my white shirts,” he said.
And so it was stashed there until he gave it to his father, John, to keep for him until he was ready for it on this Senior Day.
Coach Bob Huggins, who admitted a day earlier that he had a soft spot in his heart for this team and probably wasn’t tough enough on them during the year as they struggled through the second half of the season, was an old softy again for his seniors on this day.
In the starting lineup was Jermaine Haley, who is one of the regular starters; Harler, who comes off the bench normally; and the third big man, Logan Routt, who authored an interesting career from the tallest high school quarterback at 6-10 at Cameron to a 6-11 walk-on who earned a scholarship and became a productive player at WVU.
But the sentiment was quickly forgotten as WVU missed its first eight shots and turned the ball over four times as Baylor grabbed an early 9-0 lead, which led Huggins to make some changes and they scored nine points in a row themselves and then battled to a 24-22 lead.
But matters would change dramatically in the second half as Haley made the most of his Senior Day experience, moving to point guard and getting the offense untangled for 52 points, none more spectacular than a pair of dunks from the two freshmen, Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride, that got the crowd rocking so badly that the Coliseum roof seemed ready to blow.
“Jermaine controlled the game in the second half, then Oscar had that dunk and Deuce had his dunk and it got the crowd back into it,” Harler said.
“It was shaking in there. I couldn’t hear anything in there,” McBride admitted. “Big plays lead to big things.”
Haley’s final numbers were deceivingly below his influence on the game, finishing with nine points and two assists, but he knew how much this victory meant to him.
“I said I wouldn’t get emotional but after seeing how packed the stadium was and hearing the crowd I got emotional,” he said.
He’d been through a lot since transferring to West Virginia before last season, playing for a struggling 20-loss team last year and then having this team got through a tough mid-season slump when it looked as though it might qualify as a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This win over Baylor eased a lot of the pain he’d been through.
“We played our best basketball tonight. It’s better that we peak late in the season and get the losses out of the way because now it’s lose and go home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.