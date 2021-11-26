COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the growing realization that Jimbo Fisher will be at Texas A&M beyond this season, players expressed relief and faith in their coach this week.
The progress that has been made in the program, the one that attracted players to Fisher’s vision, remains securely still in place.
“That was huge,” defensive back Jaylon Jones said. “Just the things that were said during recruiting, the promise that we’re going to change this program around together, so that was big. But we already expected it.”
While Fisher will be leading A&M into Baton Rouge for a season-closing game with LSU on Saturday, he’ll also be returning with the team. Even a couple weeks ago, that situation seemed in doubt, despite faith by Jones and other players and A&M administrators.
Back in October, LSU decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron. Fisher, because of a national championship pedigree at Florida State and because of a long-standing friendship with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, was immediately viewed as a potential top target.
Fisher had been adamant throughout the process that he had everything he wanted at A&M and had no plans to leave. Not everybody believed. As is the case in coaching searches, skepticism was the rule.
Now, it seems the LSU coach search is narrowing down. Published reports have the Tigers down to Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier.
Told that his players were pleased that he was staying, Fisher suggested a wait-and-see approach.
“You sure? Ask them after practice,” Fisher said Monday.
Unless Fisher planned on going full Junction Boys this week, the sentiment wasn’t likely to change.
Fisher likened it to another part of building a program.
“I mean, you have to trust,” Fisher said. “People always say you’ve got the player’s careers in your hands. Well, they’ve got our careers in their hands. It’s a trust factor. This is a give and take.”
He likened being a coach to surrogate parent.
“After you get done chewing on their butt, getting on a man or whatever it is on the field, telling them to do it right,” Fisher said, “you put your arm around them when you’re walking off and say, ‘this is why I did it.’ Understand this is the purpose of this. There’s a bigger picture.”
The bigger picture for A&M was keeping Fisher, one reason the school extended his contract for four years before the season began, through 2031, on a deal worth more than $9 million annually.
People wondered about the deal at the time, if A&M was bidding against itself. It turned out to be a well-timed preemptive strike against LSU.
Plus, A&M regents last week approved a new indoor football facility.
Fisher’s recent quote about being “the dumbest human being” if he were to leave A&M seemed to silence speculation.
“Jimbo is controlling the controllable,” athletic director Ross Bjork said during an online A&M town hall. “He’s been very consistent about his message and words.”
Even though A&M failed to build on a preseason Top 10 ranking, in part with the early injury to starting quarterback Haynes King, the Aggies did upset then No. 1 Alabama and have won five of six games.
With a victory at LSU, A&M could keep alive hopes of its second consecutive 10-win season, something the Aggies haven’t achieved since a four-year streak from 1991-94 under coach R.C. Slocum. And A&M could be on track for a No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
“Coach Fisher is building a special place here, with all the guys who are coming in and with all the guys who were already here,” receiver Jalen Preston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.