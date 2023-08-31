IRVING, Texas (AP) — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have met for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12. The changing landscape raises the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team format could be tweaked. This is the final year of the four-team playoff. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says more clarity is needed. Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher called honoring conference champions in the new format a ‘bedrock principle.’
UNDATED (AP) — The true opening weekend of the college football season is a five-day marathon. This season feels like the end of an era in college football, but when the games kick off all the off-the-field drama will fade away. Week 1 is light on marquee matchups and heavy on potential mismatches. Twelve ranked teams are favored by at least 20 points against FBS opponents. The main event will be Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, where there is a top-10 matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State.
UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has four new teams debuting in the league this season. Some coincidental non-conference scheduling means the league also gets an early look at what's more to come. Three of the four Pac-12 teams that are set to move to the Big 12 next year will play future conference foes over the next two Saturdays. Deion Sanders makes his debut as Colorado’s coach in a season opener at 17th-ranked. Then in Week 2, No. 14 Utah is at Baylor, and Arizona State hosts Oklahoma State. Arizona doesn't play a Big 12 team this season. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are this year's newcomers.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian figures Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark won’t be sitting down to break bread with the Longhorns this season, Texas’ last in the league. Sarkisian was asked Monday at his weekly news conference about Yormark’s recent comment telling Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire that his team “better take care of business” when the Red Raiders play Texas the day after Thanksgiving. While Yormark said he’ll be in Austin for the game, Sarkisian said not to expect an invitation to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal. No. 11 Texas opens the season Saturday against Rice.
UNDATED (AP) — UCF will open its first season as a member of the Big 12 against Kent State. The Knights are heavily favored to win their eighth straight home opener. Kent State is replacing several players from last year's team after many left in the transfer portal following a coach change. Kickoff is set for Thursday night in Orlando, Florida.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to start the Jayhawks’ opener against Missouri State on Friday. The preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year missed some spring practices while continuing to rest a shoulder injury he sustained last season. But it was a back issue that popped up in fall camp that left Daniels questionable to start Friday night's opener. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold confirmed his starters Monday by revealing his first depth chart of the season. Kansas faces a big step up in competition next week against Illinois.
UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is bigger than ever this season with 14 teams. That includes newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in the final season for No. 11 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma before they go to the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns and Sooners are the only remaining conference members with national championships in football. The Big 12's future was in question two summers ago. But the conference added the four teams starting play this year, and next year will bring in four teams that are now in their final Pac-12 seasons.
UNDATED (AP) — The Deion Sanders coaching era at Colorado begins Saturday when the Buffaloes visit No. 17 TCU. Colorado hired the charismatic Sanders away from Jackson State. He did a major roster overhaul and brought in 86 new players. The best matchup of Week 1 is Sunday in Orlando, Florida, when No. 5 LSU meets No. 8 Florida State. LSU's Jayden Daniels and FSU's Jordan Travis will battle for early position in the Heisman Trophy race. West Virginia opens a critical season for beleaguered coach Neal Brown at No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.