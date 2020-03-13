High school seniors cope with potential end of season, careers amidst COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT – Morgantown High senior Angela Ejimofor has participated at the Class AAA Track and Field State Championships every year of her prep career. As such, she has spent more than one sunny May afternoon at Laidley Field in Charleston, watching as the WVSSAC honors state qualifying seniors with a special graduation ceremony at midfield and numerous teammates capture one last moment of glory before their careers come to an end.
Meanwhile, 45 minutes from Ejimofor’s home in Monongalia County in the rural community of Rachel, North Marion High senior Gunner Murphy has spent the better part of the past seven days preparing for his fourth Class AA regional co-final in as many years. After three consecutive losses while on the edge of a state tournament appearance, he had hoped to lead his team to Charleston in search of a Class AA title in his final season.
Ejimofor and Murphy are just two of countless high school seniors across the state of West Virginia facing a surreal turn of events that has a particularly disrupting effect on their daily lives amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. State officials announced on Thursday that all state public schools will close indefinitely, and that school extracurricular activities would be suspended until April 10 at the earliest.
The news, which comes just one day after WVSSAC postponed both the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments indefinitely after the morning session on day two of the girls’ tourney, leaves the final chapter of numerous senior’s athletic careers uncertain as the future of all prep spring sports and the finale of the prep basketball season is now uncertain.
“It’s really different. I’ve been going to states since my freshman year and I’ve seen all the seniors graduate at states and do really well, and having that chance taken away from me, that’s hard to think about,” Ejimofor said.
“Coach [Chris] Freeman actually asked me the day before the [region co-final] game to just talk to the team myself, just with no coaches in the room. And I said this is it, this is our opportunity, because you don’t know when your time may be up. You don’t know if you’re ever going to have a second chance. I thought I did for three years, and now this is coming on my final chance to make it to the state tournament. It all happened so fast, it really just shocked everybody,” Murphy said.
At University High in Morgantown, head boys’ basketball coach Joe Schmidle and his star-studded senior class — led by Bowling Green commit Kaden Metheny — had just cruised to a blowout regional co-final victory to advance to the Class AAA state tournament.
After the Hawks claimed their first state championship in program history last season, with a number of current seniors having sacrificed years of work to build a powerhouse program, it has been difficult for students currently in the program to cope with the news that they may not get to defend their crown and finish their senior’s final season in an appropriate fashion.
“It’s hard to swallow,” Schmidle said with a sigh. “I feel really bad for the kids, to not have any closure — the ‘what if,’ not having the opportunity to defend that title and make history. It’s really hard to deal with. How do you explain to a kid, you know, things in life that aren’t fair, bad things that happen to good people, that you have no control over.”
“It’s hard for a 16, 17, 18 year-old kid to figure that out. I’ve had some private conversations with KJ [McClurg] and Kaden [Metheny], and I addressed the team at the end of school today. We’ve tried to remain a little optimistic.”
The effects also reach into the personal lives and potentially the athletic futures of a number of senior athletes as well — Morgantown High senior Quinn Thompson, for whom track and field doubles as an option for potential collegiate scholarships as well as an outlet to spend time with his peers, noted the numerous effects it will have on his life.
“I’m kind of relying on the senior season to go well for college, but — how do I put this — it’s more about hanging with the sprinters. Yeah it’s fun to run in college, but I run because my friends run, to get more time with them outside of school. And me and my coach we’re talking about this today, I asked him how it was going to affect colleges and how they recruit kids,” Thompson said.
With so much potential fallout, there are now debates across the state on whether or not the actions taken by the state were too aggressive, not aggressive enough, or if the appropriate steps are being taken. But with the World Health Organization declaring the novel strain of coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday and cases emerging in every state bordering West Virginia — including counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio on either side of Ohio County — many agree that it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“I think they could let these kids play, I know that’s a very biased opinion, a very selfish opinion, but I don’t know if any parents or kids would oppose that, if given a choice to do it now and get it over with. Do it in front of nobody — play in the gym with three officials, someone to keep the score, and the coaching staff. I just think you’re prolonging the inevitable,” Schmidle said.
“I do think it’s a good thing. They need to be proactive about these things, and make sure that we’re taking the correct precautions to make sure no one gets sick from the coronavirus. I think they’re doing the right thing, even though its affecting the sports,” Ejimofor said.