FAIRMONT — In a back-and-forth affair where East Fairmont held a slim lead at halftime, the Bees could not pull off the upset over No. 4 Scott, falling 35-31.
East Fairmont finishes with a 7-4 record and the fourth playoff appearance in school history.
A last-second field goal at the end of the first half put East ahead 24-21 going into halftime.
East jumped out to a quick lead Friday, but Scott tied the game at 21 following a forced turnover on downs and 75-yard run by Matt Frye.
Frye finished with 102 rushing yards, while Carson Brinegar ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Skyhawks ran for 304 yards as a team, while East Fairmont ran for 63.
Bees quarterback Ian Crookshanks threw for 264 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His top targets were Avery Brown with 112 receiving yards and Hoyt Michael with 63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.