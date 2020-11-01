Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Snow mixing in late. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.