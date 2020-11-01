Tuesday’s election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail in and early voting in every state.
The number of advance ballots cast so far exceeds 80 million compared with 136.7 million total votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election four years ago.
Advance voting has equaled the total vote of 2016 — more than 9 million — in Texas. Many other states are showing over 50 percent advance voting compared with their total vote four years ago.
It is almost certain the winner of the presidential election, and possibly some tight local and statewide races, won’t be known for publication in our Wednesday paper. It could take two, three or even four days for elections officials to count sufficient ballots to confirm the winners.
The winners of local races will not be declared until there are sufficient votes tallied to justify making a call. For statewide races, we will rely on data from the West Virginia Secretary of State and Associated Press. For the presidential race, we will rely on AP declaring the winners. AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
As for the local races, all election results are considered unofficial until they have been canvassed and certified by the county clerk and the county commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.