FAIRMONT — Week 11 of last year’s high school football season featured the 101st meeting between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and East Fairmont Bees with a playoff berth on the line.
This time around, on Friday at East-West Stadium, the scene has changed. The teams are different, and the playoff stakes are of a different kind, but the core of the oldest continually-running football matchup in West Virginia remains the same between the two cross-town rivals.
Both teams enter coming off wins, and decisive ones at that — East Fairmont a 31-6 triumph over Lewis County, and Fairmont Senior a 42-13 win over Elkins. The results of week 10 set up this year’s East-West game as the first time since 2007 that East enters with a better record than Fairmont Senior — the Bees at 7-2 and the Bears at 6-3.
The two teams sharing the field on Friday also currently share a spot in the WVSSAC Playoff Rankings, sitting tied for ninth in Class-AA.
While last year, the game determined who would snag the 16th and final playoff spot, a spot Fairmont Senior got the most out of, marching all the way to a state title. This time around, both teams have clinched postseason berths, but Friday will determine who is playing in East-West Stadium come the first round of the postseason, and who gets to hit the road.
“Last year, the winner had to win to get in,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “This year we’re both in, and the winner most likely gets a home game. If we win on Friday night we get a home game, if West wins they get a home game and the loser will be on the road.”
“Anytime you can have a home playoff game, that’s an opportunity you’re trying to take advantage of,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “In this situation it’s just added incentive. It’s week 11, and on top of playing a cross-town rival we also have home playoff implications on the line so we’re expecting a big crowd and a lot to play for.”
The Bees entered this season with playoff hopes on the brain. But the possibility of playing at home in the playoffs goes beyond those initial expectations.
“Our first goal of the season was to make the playoffs,” East Fairmont quarterback Ian Crookshanks said. “But now that we know we’ve made the playoffs we’re going onto the next step, and that’d be coming out of a rivalry game and into the playoffs beating our longest rival. We’d love to host a game.”
Home playoff games for Fairmont Senior have not been as infrequent, but the hunger for postseason football before their home town is still there for the Polar Bears.
“We really do want a home playoff game,” Fairmont Senior running back Germaine “Jiggy” Lewis said. “We don’t want to travel everywhere, we want to host and have our fans, our energy. Hopefully we do win, we should win, and we get a home playoff game.”
While the opportunity to play for a home spot at East-West Stadium may be “added incentive,” the two teams made clear that it is not the main course for Friday’s matchup.
East Fairmont is enjoying their best season in over a decade, and is looking to cap off their regular season with their first win over the Polar Bears since 2008. Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, is looking to tamp down the Bees and assert themselves once again heading into a title defense.
“When you’re totaling both teams and you’re tied for ninth in the state, some of those factors definitely play into this,” Eakle said. “But the way we approach this, it’s the East-West game. If both teams were 0-9, for the kids, for the staffs, it’d still be that game. That’s just how that works, but it adds a little luster to it when both teams are playoff-bound.”
As one of, if not the oldest high school rivalries in the state, a matchup befitting the stature of that rivalry would be a boon for the community, Bartic said.
“Anytime you have two teams tied at No. 9, on top of everything else, it really sets the stage for the type of game that this should be,” the Polar Bears head man said. “This is our town and our county’s culture, and it’s our representation to the rest of the state of the things that we value and the traditions that we hold around here.
“It’s a special scene every year but when you add these stakes — last year it was someone’s going to the playoffs, someone wasn’t, and this year it’s for a home playoff game. Anytime you add the little bit more, the crowd responds and I think it should be a big-time environment.”
As for the game itself, both teams stressed discipline and focus. Eakle said his Bees have accrued a +13 turnover margin over the past six games, an ingredient that plays into their success and will have to be part of any successful effort against Fairmont Senior.
“They’re the defending state champs. They’re very explosive, they have a very solid defense,” Eakle said. “For us, we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we can’t have untimely penalties that stop drives, we can’t give the ball away, and we’ve got to try and create turnovers. If we can create turnovers while not giving the ball away ourselves, be in the plus margin, that’ll help us.”
“That’s one of the reasons we’re in the shape we’re in. We’ve got to continue that formula and eliminate some of the dumb penalties we had last week. Drive killing-penalties take points off the board and you can’t have that against a really good team like Fairmont Senior.”
For the Polar Bears, how they defend against East’s offense and quarterback Ian Crookshanks is in the front of their minds going into Friday.
“The quarterback, he’s legit,” Bartic said. “He can run the ball, and anytime you have a running quarterback, that stresses the defense. And his arm strength really stands out. He can fit the ball in small windows and extend plays, so in terms of our defense everybody’s going to have to stay disciplined and know their rules.”
The anticipation has been building all week for these two teams, as the 102nd East-West game comes to a crossroads between rivals who have saved their best for last.
“We just have to execute,” Crookshanks said. “We have to play with one another, trust the guys beside us. If we just work with one another they’ll shut down eventually.”
“The only thing we need to do is apply ourselves, put in the energy, and stay focused,” Lewis said. “If we do that, nobody can stop us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.